Memorial Day (originally Decoration Day) honors the over 1 million military personnel killed in all our wars since our Revolutionary War.
From 1868 to 1970, Memorial Day was observed on May 30.
Now Memorial Day is the last Monday of May, making it a long weekend holiday that doubles as the beginning of summer vacation season.
Memorial Day has also always been about honoring patriotism. However, there is no universal agreement of patriotism’s definition. This disagreement is as old as our country.
Here are some patriotic thoughts through the years.
“Liberty? Independence? Are they to remain only words? Gentlemen, let us make them fighting words!” — Nathan Hale
“The name of American, which belongs to you in your national capacity, must always exalt the just pride of patriotism more than any other appellation derived from local discriminations.” — George Washington
“Our country! In her intercourse with foreign nations, may she always be right; but our country, right or wrong.” — Stephen Decatur
“I can never join with my voice in the toast which I see in the papers attributed to one of our gallant naval heroes (referring to Decatur). I cannot ask of heaven success, even for my country, in a cause where she should be in the wrong.” — John Quincy Adams
“That pernicious sentiment ‘Our country, right or wrong.’ ” — James Russell Lowell
“I shall know but one country. The ends I aim at shall be my country’s, my God’s and Truth’s. I was born an American; I will live an American; I shall die an American.” — Daniel Webster
“No other factor in history, not even religion, has produced so many wars as has the clash of national egotisms sanctified by the name of patriotism.” — Preserved Smith
“Each man must decide for himself alone what is right and what is wrong, which course is patriotic and which isn’t. You cannot shirk this and be a man.” — Mark Twain
“There can be no 50-50 Americans in this country. There is room here only for 100% Americans, only for those who are Americans and nothing else.” — Theodore Roosevelt
“In every age it has been the tyrant, the oppressor and the exploiter who has wrapped himself in the cloak of patriotism, or religion, or both to deceive and overawe the People.” — Eugene V. Debs
“True patriotism hates injustice in its own land more than anywhere else.” — Clarence Darrow
“The belief that if the meanest man in the republic is deprived of his rights, then every man in the republic is deprived of his rights, is the only patriotism.” — Jane Addams
“I look upon the world as my fatherland. … I look upon true patriotism as the brotherhood of man and the service of all to all.” — Helen Keller
“There would never be a moment, in war or peace, when I wouldn’t trade all the patriots in the country for one tolerant man.” — E.B. White
“It may sound corny, but what’s wrong with wanting to fight for your country. Why are people reluctant to use the word patriotism?” — Jimmy Stewart
“Liberty is never unalienable; it must be redeemed regularly with the blood of patriots or it always vanishes. Of all the so-called natural human rights that have ever been invented, liberty is least likely to be cheap and is never free of cost.” — Robert A. Heinlein, in his sci-fi classic, “Starship Troopers”
“You’re not supposed to be so blind with patriotism that you can’t face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or who says it.” — Malcolm X
“Patriotism is more closely linked to dissent than it is to conformity and a blind desire for safety and security.” — Ron Paul