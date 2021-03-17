The average paycheck for American workers has risen during the pandemic. Between February 2020 and January 2021, the average hourly wage for private-sector employees increased a whopping $1.45, or 5.1%, to $29.96. The explanation is the loss of millions of low-wage jobs, which raised the average wage.
Recent headlines touting February’s largest monthly job gain since the spring of 2020 are incomplete. The U.S. is still down roughly 9.5 million jobs from the start of the pandemic. It will take more than two years to fill them at last month’s pace.
Multimillionaire Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said of the $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payment: “There is a concern about making it more advantageous to stay home rather than going back to work.” Multimillionaire Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-WVa.) said he was concerned that the $400-a-week unemployment amount in the stimulus bill was overly generous because it could keep people from returning to work. (He said a $300 extension would not.)
A universal income experiment gave $500 a month for two years with no strings attached to 125 selected residents living in neighborhoods at or below Stockton, California’s median household income.
A concluding study found that participants’ physical and emotional health improved and that individuals spent most of the money on basic needs, including food, merchandise, utilities and auto costs, with less than 1% going toward alcohol and/or tobacco.
And, contrary to what McConnell, Manchin and many others believe, full-time employment rose among those who got the money.
A Pew Research poll conducted in mid-January found that 44% of respondents said they or someone in their household experienced either a job loss or pay cut since February 2020. Among those most likely to have experienced one or both were lower-income adults (49%) and young adults (61%). One positive of the pandemic has been increased savings since many normal expenses have been eliminated.
The savings, though, have gone disproportionately (32%) to upper-income households. Only 16% of lower-income households said they have been able to save.
Thirty percent said their economic situation has improved since February 2020; 21% said it has gotten worse. Thirty-nine percent of upper-income households have improved, but only 32% of middle-income households and 22% of lower-income households have. Of those who suffered financially in the past year, 26% believe it will take three to five years for their finances to get back to where they were before COVID struck. Six percent say it could take up to a decade. Twelve percent expect they will never recover.
From the conservative National Review on March 5: ”These days, nobody is happy with how American elections work. That is ironic, because voting is easier, fairer, and more secure than at almost any time in our history.”
More about voting. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is a nonpartisan effort to make the Electoral College obsolete. It will do this by states pledging to allocate their Electoral College votes not to the candidate winning the most votes in their state (as now), but instead to the candidate winning the most votes nationally. Both Democrats and Republicans are pushing this reform, which will take effect only when states representing 270 electoral votes adopt it. The Electoral College would still formally exist, but the popular-vote winner would always be elected president. Currently, states representing 196 electoral votes have adopted the compact.
Food for thought from Republican President Eisenhower: “Never let yourself be persuaded that any one Great Man, any one leader, is necessary to the salvation of America. When America consists of one leader and 158 million followers, it will no longer be America.” “Get it all on record now — get the films — get the witnesses — because somewhere down the road of history some bastard will get up and say that this never happened.”