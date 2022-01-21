Last Monday, we celebrated the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banks closed. Memorial services and events were held. We all were asked to take at least a moment to pause and think about someone whose dedication and service were so meaningful.
I was very busy Monday with personal matters and an important business meeting. But I am glad to say I did take a moment to think about his memorable writing and speeches. His “Letter from the Birmingham Jail” and his “I Have a Dream” speech were especially important and remain especially moving.
The first appealed to the Christian sentiments of white Southerners, reminding them that all of their churches, all over the region, were dedicated to teachings that contradicted the policies that at the time would not allow an African American to go to a lunch counter and order a simple cup of coffee. The second appealed to all of us, challenging us to judge one another, not by externals, but by “the content of (our) character.”
As I have written before, this exhortation is especially striking and completely befitting a man of the cloth. Dr. King was talking about not judging according to the color of skin, certainly. But his words went beyond that. In focusing on character, he was also telling us to place other externals aside — wealth, success, beauty and so on — and to focus on other things. Kindness, charity, good will, mercy. All of things that go into what we call “character.”
His words were nothing short of brilliant.
This year, when my thoughts turned to Dr. King’s famous speech, I could not help contrasting them with Joe Biden’s speech in Georgia a few days before. King’s speech was challenging at the time. There is no denying that. But it was also loving. It was an appeal to what Abraham Lincoln called “our better angels.” It was designed to provoke action, sure enough, but it was also designed to invoke contemplation.
In contrast, Biden’s speech was hateful, mean-spirited, cynical, dishonest and spiteful. It accused those of us who support requiring a voter identification card in order to vote of being no better than those who supported slavery, or who unleashed dogs on those who marched with Dr. King himself. It leveled the same accusation against those who oppose abolishing the Senate filibuster rule, including some within his own party.
Dr. King’s speech made us all stop and think, however uncomfortable that may have been for some of us. Biden’s speech generated anger and disgust, when it did not generate contempt. It’s hard to imagine a starker contrast than that between these two addresses.
It has become fashionable in some quarters to label anyone who disagrees with him or her as a “racist.” This development is most unfortunate. Racism, especially virulent racism, is an ugly thing. Nobody outside of some outlier nutcases wants to be a racist. Nobody at all wants to be called a racist.
Yet racism exists. It is much less prevalent than it was in years past. But it’s still around. Those who exhibit it should be called out. They should be shunned. If they tend to violence, they should be prosecuted. Few will disagree with what I just wrote.
But if the label racist is to mean anything, it has to be more than “anyone who disagrees with me.” It can’t include senators like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin because they support keeping the filibuster. It can’t include anyone who holds the reasonable opinion that the same proof of identity one needs to buy beer or to board an airplane should be required to cast a vote.
And it can’t mean that anyone who happens to be white is automatically a racist, or at least the beneficiary of racism. As the legendary coach Bear Bryant said of both his black and white players, “they can’t help the color of their skin.” None of us can.
But that only matters if the color of one’s skin is important. That leads us back to Dr. King. He was telling us that it’s not. Other attributes are what we need to look for. Ability. Work ethic. These for sure, when we’re hiring a plumber, electrician, house painter, or most any professional.
But also, Dr. King reminds us, honesty, integrity, kindness, cheerfulness, reverence — all those attributes that make up what we call “character.” That’s where the focus should be.
We shouldn’t have to be reminded of that in this year 2022. But we do.