In Southwest Virginia, first responders are at war with addiction. The cost of losing this war is the souls of the citizens we swore to protect. The two main harbingers of death in this war with addiction are methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The first is a hallucinogenic stimulant that can cause the user to see terrifying visions that aren’t there, rob them of sleep for days or even weeks at a time, and cause their overstressed bodies to go into cardiac arrest. The second is a narcotic analgesic/opiate that slows breathing to dangerous levels, tanks the user’s blood pressure, and can cause the user to fatally embrace a deep sleep they never awaken from.
When I started my career as a police officer 10 years ago, meth was by far the most prevalent and deadly drug being commonly abused.
When carrying out search warrants at homes suspected of manufacturing meth, it was not uncommon to uncover multiple one-pot meth labs — also referred to as “shake and bake labs.”
We would find users with their skin ravaged by their incessant picking and tearing to relieve themselves of the itching sensation caused by bugs that weren’t there. Their addiction to this poison was so strong that I even witnessed suspects addicted to meth ingest their own scabs on the way to jail for the little bit of the drug that remained. I’ve even seen a 250-pound officer struggle to control a 17-year-old girl who was high on meth and didn’t want to go to jail.
Probably the most heart wrenching results of meth addiction I’ve witnessed are parents letting their infant children live in squalor, sometimes even coming into contact with the drug by accident, beautiful daughters being turned into soulless husks of their former selves, covered in scabs and gaunt skin stretched across their skeletal faces, and people from all walks of life withering away until nothing was left of them but a memory.
Meth is cheaper and more available than ever. Due to a surplus amount coming across our southern border, addicts don’t even bother to manufacture it themselves anymore. It’s cheaper just to buy it. The last shake and bake lab I observed in the field was about five years ago. Now the main heavyweight contender emerging to compete for the souls of Southwest Virginians is opiates — most concerning of all is the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
At the beginning of my career, I rarely observed an overdose. In my first eight years, I can only remember two occasions where it appeared opiates were the cause of an overdose.
We didn’t even carry Narcan back then. Now it seems like monthly, sometimes weekly, we are seeing overdoses from opiates, the most dangerous being fentanyl.
Fentanyl is so dangerous because of how powerful it is. Just recently two Scott County deputies were accidentally exposed to an extremely small amount of the drug and had to be rushed to the hospital to undergo lifesaving treatments and receive doses of Narcan.
On top of how powerful fentanyl is, we have also recovered pills made entirely of fentanyl that are disguised to look like other pills. An addict may purchase a pill they think is a Roxy or OxyContin from a dealer and instead ingest a deadly amount of fentanyl. This has resulted in all police officers carrying the lifesaving drug Narcan to administer to addicts experiencing an overdose.
We have administered Narcan in the local diner, outside the courthouse, in homes to dying family members, and inside parked cars where luckily the user passed out before entering the roadway.
On some occasions we have to struggle with the individual experiencing the overdose because they fear going into detox from the use of Narcan more than they do possibly dying.
How do we defeat such a powerful foe? Our enemy is not the users but the disease of addiction. Believe me I can almost feel myself roll my eyes describing addiction as a disease. My stance on the issue has changed multiple times throughout my life. Having a close family member struggle with addiction for the better part of two decades and finally break free of their metaphorical chains to become a godly leader in the community of addiction rehabilitation had a massive effect on the way I view this issue.
We have to know the difference between helping and enabling. We have to hold ourselves accountable as well as the addicts who may need help to break through the door trapping them. We have to make resources more widely available and accessible to those in need. Most of all, we need to learn to love those suffering from addiction, because “God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him.” 1 John 4:16.
