“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” is my favorite cartoon series. It was on network television from 1959 through 1964. Fortunately, it still lives on various television venues. R&B appeals to both kids and adults. Rocky is a flying squirrel, and Bullwinkle is a moose. Their nemeses are Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale, spies for The Fearless Leader. The show also features the less-than-brilliant Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties and his archenemy Snidely Whiplash, and Fractured Fairy Tales, and Aesop & Son, both featuring alternate interpretations of those classics. Then there is Peabody’s Improbable History with a bespectacled, professorial, talking canine assisted by his pet boy, Sherman. The pair visit various famous past events and personages using the time-traveling device Peabody invented: the WABAC machine.
Another version of a WABAC machine was recently unveiled. Unlike Peabody’s, this one is real and anyone with an internet connection can use it. This is the 1950 U.S. Census released to the public on April 1, 2022, 72 years ago after it was completed. Why 72 years? Because Congress made that length of time law in 1978. Why 72? The answer is — no one really knows.
At any rate, 72 years ago this month, about 140,000 census takers, or, officially, enumerators (ordinary Americans who volunteered, were trained and got paid), fanned out across the country and began knocking on the doors of some 46 million American houses and apartments and personally contacted some 150.7 million people (including Native Americans, albeit on separate Indian Reservation schedules). It was the last house-to-house census. Subsequent ones have been conducted largely by mail.
The enumerators asked every person over age 14 around 20 questions, from age, sex and race to people’s occupations, incomes, military status, education and ancestry. Married women were asked how many children they had borne, and children born between January and April of 1950 were tallied on special “infant cards” — another 17 questions long. Twenty percent of all residents were asked an additional six questions. Enumerators recorded everything on forms called schedules (6.57 million population schedules — many of which include multiple families and households — and 33,360 Indian Reservation schedules) they painstakingly filled out in ink by hand.
What did they find out? The broad outlines have long been public. The census reflected the burst of economic and population expansion in a nation flush with optimism after victory in World War II. The United States had grown by nearly 15% in just one decade, and nearly one in 10 people lived in New York. Nevada, with just 160,000 residents, was the least populous state. It was the first census to count baby boomers: 3.6 million children were born that year, gasoline cost 18 cents a gallon, but the average family earned only $3,300 (about $38,800 in 2022 dollars). Interstate highways were a gleam in future President Eisenhower’s eye. Less than a tenth of households owned a TV set.
The answers were put on punch cards and tabulated, for the first time ever, on a UNIVAC I computer — 16,000 pounds and 5,000 vacuum tubes of calculating muscle. Then the census forms were photographed and transferred to nearly 6,400 microfilm rolls. Unfortunately, only the fronts of the census forms were copied, so the answers to the questions were lost.
What was made public on April 1 are digitized versions of the microfilm records that were scanned with special optical character recognition software to locate and translate handwritten names and addresses into searchable text. (Mistakes are inevitable, and the National Archives is asking those who view the forms to report errors.)
If you have not done, go to 1950census.archives.gov. Follow the directions and enter the state, county and head of household. The database will return close matches even if you do not know the exact spelling. Single names are usually children. Eventually, usually sooner rather than later, you find the name you want. The entry will list head of household, spouse and children. It will also list ages and occupations. We easily found our parents and grandparents.
Good hunting!