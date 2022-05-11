You see it in almost every western movie Hollywood makes. Two men, in some place like Texas or Arizona, get into an argument over gambling, a woman or a legal dispute and head into the street to shoot it out. Normally one of them is a notorious gunfighter.
The truth is, things like that really did happen, but not in Texas or Arizona like in the movies. The real Wild West was right here in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina and Kentucky during the late 1700s and early 1800s.
And one of the most notorious gunfighters of the day was none other than Andrew Jackson, a future president of the United States.
Just how much of a pistol dueler was Jackson? When researching an incident between Jackson and attorney Col. Waightstill Avery for his 1897 book “Dropped Stitches in Tennessee History,” author John Allison wrote, “When I began my investigation, I had never heard of any except that with Col. Avery; and therefore, when asking someone about the matter, I would say something to this effect: ‘What do you remember, or what have you heard, about Jackson’s duel fought at Jonesborough?’ The answer, four times out of five, would be: ‘Which one do you mean — the one with Avery, or the one fought in the hollow?’ ”
The duel between Jackson and Avery was fought over an insult that ended with a joke, or is that a joke that ended in an insult? The story is told both ways.
One version of the story goes that during a trial in Jonesborough, Avery was getting the better of Jackson and was quoting from his favorite legal reference “Bacon’s Abridgement.” Jackson disputed the book, to which Avery replied that Jackson didn’t know enough law to justify criticizing a law book written by anyone.
Avery’s insult hit Jackson hard, and he responded, “I may not know as much law as there is in ‘Bacon’s Abridgement,’ but I know enough not to take illegal fees!” Avery angrily asked if Jackson was charging him with taking illegal fees, to which Jackson responded, “I do, sir,” and started to say more, but Avery cut him off. “It’s false as hell,” Avery said.
Jackson then sat down and took a blank page out of a law book and wrote a challenge to Avery, handed it to him, bowed and walked out of the court.
The Morganton Star, in North Carolina, on Oct. 15, 1886, printed the challenge from Jackson, which was still in the possession of a member of the Avery family.
The challenge read “August 12th, 1788. Sir, When a man’s feelings and character are injured he ought to seek a speedy redress. My character you have Injured: and further you have insulted me in the presence of a court and a large audience. I therefore call upon you as a gentleman to give me satisfaction for the same; and I further call upon you to give me an answer immediately without equivocation and I hope you can do without dinner until the business done; for it is consistent with the character of a gentleman when he Injures a man to make a speedy reparation, therefore I hope you will not fail in meeting me this day.”
Jackson added, “P.S. this evening after court adjourned.”
Avery then sat down and wrote an acceptance. Seconds were selected and a location agreed upon.
Jackson told his second that Avery had interrupted him without hearing all that he had intended to say, which was that Avery had taken illegal fees because of his ignorance of the latest law fixing a schedule of fees, and not that he had done so corruptly.
Jackson’s second talked to Avery’s second. When Jackson and Avery arrived at the agreed location, the seconds measured the distance and loaded the pistols. The two men then took their positions, made ready and on the signal, both fired their guns in the air.
The two walked forward and shook hands.
While the two were still shaking hands, Jackson said, “Col. Avery, I knew that, if I hit you and did not kill you immediately, the greatest comfort you could have in your last moments would be to have ‘Bacon’s Abridgement’ near you; and so I had my friend bring it to the ground.” Jackson’s second unrolled the package in his hand, which was about the size of a law book, and presented Avery with a piece of old, well-cured bacon.
The other version of the story has it that Jackson secretly swapped Avery’s leather wrapped copy of “Bacon’s Abridgement” with a book sized piece of bacon as a joke before the trial. When Avery unwrapped the “book” to quote from it, the bacon fell out in front of the judge and jury. Insults were exchanged, and the end results was the same.
Jackson fought other duels, some lethal, mainly over insults to his wife, Rachel.
On May 30, 1806, Jackson fought a duel with Nashville attorney Charles Dickinson. The two men earlier had a dispute over a bet on a horse race. Dickinson called Jackson a coward and an equivocator. He then call Jackson’s wife a bigamist. And he did it publicly, in print, in the National Review.
A quick note here, Rachel had married Jackson not knowing her first husband had failed to finalize their divorce.
The two men met in Logan, Kentucky, at Harrison’s Mills. On the signal from their seconds, Dickinson fired first, wounding Jackson in the chest. Jackson, using one hand to stop the bleeding from his chest, returned fire. But according to Dickinson’s second, Jackson’s gun misfired and the duel should have ended there.
However, as some tell it, Jackson re-cocked the gun and fired. Dickinson fell dead.
Jackson was never prosecuted for murder, and he went on to be elected president of the United States. But he would suffer chronic pain from his chest wound for the rest of his life.
