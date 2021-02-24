My good friend and fellow columnist Bob Arrington has laid claim to what was to be my column for today with his detailed coverage of the passing of Gorman Waddell, my classmate at Vanderbilt Law School. I would have known Gorman for 60 years come this September.
Gorman and I met at a men’s store one afternoon a few blocks from Vanderbilt. He had been in Nashville that summer working as a salesman at the most expensive men’s clothing store in Nashville.
I was working for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver. I had gone to the store looking for shirts and ties; Gorman had larger purchases in mind.
We both were preparing to enter law school within days.
Suffice it to say that Bob as always did an excellent job describing his cigarette partner and my friend Gorman Waddell. Many a friend of Gorman’s has commented with appreciation to me of Bob’s appropriate observations on Gorman’s life and profession.
One item Gorman and I never agreed upon was national politics. I don’t believe in those 60 years we ever discussed Rush Limbaugh, who passed away this past week also.
I don’t doubt if Rush and Gorman, had they ever sat down, had a drink and each smoked a cigarette, that there would have been little disagreement.
What I find it so hard to appreciate is Limbaugh had 15 million listeners during those three hours, five days a week. While you might disagree with Rush, he had his fans who viewed him in the context of the second coming.
I was saddened when the HuffPost splashed across its home page: “BIGOT, MISOGYNIST, HOMOPHOBE, CRANK, RUSH LIMBAUGH DEAD.”
Those words capitalized and adrenalized several other left-wing media outlets that took the same mean-spirited tone. You might not have agreed with Rush, but that should not have justified those words.
I’ll bet the words in the Christian Science Monitor were more dignified. Mary Baker Eddy created the Monitor to do no harm.
Frank Bruni had an excellent column in Sunday’s New York Times titled “Must We Dance on Rush Limbaugh’s Grave?” in which he noted that obituaries of controversial individuals can be credible but that we can “preserve some crucial measure of civility and grace.”
Ann Coulter commented that “Only one person can be the pioneer — but after that, it’s dog eat dog.”
Another writer addressing the issue of where Rush’s 15 million followers would go answered his question “with nobody.”
What I found of interest was the thought that former President Donald J. Trump could possibly keep that following. Then the writer dismissed the idea, saying it would be too much work to carry on his thoughts for three hours, five days a week. Such a schedule would have an adverse impact upon his golf game at his various golf clubs.
The control over reruns of Rush lies with Bob Pittman. Today Pittman is re-broadcasting the “Best of Rush Limbaugh” with introductions by a rotating group of guest hosts. It can’t last for long. Limbaugh was a timely radio commentator, and broadcasting old news and commentary on old events will lose the listeners.
Limbaugh, as Coulter so rightly observed, was “a pioneer” in his field.