It looms in the uncertain haze of our future like a huge ship in the fog, uncertain in its exact position and direction, certain in its deadly presence and implacable progression. It is famine, and it is almost close enough to see when and where it will strike.
Long called the breadbasket of Europe, in a global economy, Ukraine and southern Russia could be called the breadbasket of the world. That is, before Russia closed the ports of Ukraine by naval blockade and NATO member Turkey closed the exit from the Black Sea for Russia.
Twenty million metric tons of grain sit in the silos of Odessa alone. Exporting as best it can, Uraine put out 46.31 million metric tons from July to June, but for May only 643,000 metric tons got out, compared to 1.8 million last year. You just can’t move stuff by train like you can by ship.
Many companies now operate with “just in time” logistics, having their supply of materials arrive just when they are needed, minimizing the need for maintaining large stores. Many countries, by force of circumstance, operate the same way with respect to food: more arriving just before it is all used up. But if your food supply is then shut off today, your people start starving tomorrow. If they have been on the edge of fatal starvation for a long time, that tomorrow may finish them off.
Forty-four million of our fellow humans hover on the brink of death by starvation, a collection of unfortunate circumstances making the eternal threat greater now than the usual. The Horn of Africa is having its worst drought in 40 years and, since the summer of 2020, locusts. La Nina is causing drought in some places, flooding in others or both sequentially in the same places. Ukraine and adjacent Russia are said to supply 30% of the world’s wheat. For example, 30% of Egypt’s, 70% of Lebanon’s and 90% of East Africa’s.
World wheat stocks for marketing year 2022-3 are 267 million metric tons, down from an expected 272 million and a six-year low. Unexpected heat has India down to 99 tons from a predicted 106, causing a ban on exports. The U.S. harvest is hoping for a 5% increase, but the winter wheat crop is down 8%. Canada is looking for a 50% increase, but that is because last year’s catastrophic drought resulted in a crop of less than 23 million tons, down from over 35 million the year before.
The other major exporters, Argentina, Australia and the European Union, are predicted to have a 4% aggregate reduction of supply.
China keeps its own stores unto itself, but is thought to have 53% of the total stored wheat in the world. Of course, in hard times, China will be a buyer of grain, along with the rest of us pushing the price up, perhaps beyond the reach of those exhibiting such poor personal responsibility as to be born poor.
Not only grain but also cooking oil and fertilizer for a lot of the world pass through the Black Sea. This last loss may affect crop yields for years to come. For other long-term effects, the grain exporting cities of the Black Sea west coast may not survive the war. Mariopol has already been destroyed; Odessa may be looking at the same fate.
They say it will take 10 years for them to be restored. Might as well be never; Carthage never did.
Russia is no stranger to the weaponization of famine. In 1932-33, Stalin’s USSR (resurrected Empire of the Czars 2.0) enlarged on the opportunity provided by bad weather and the initial utter failure of collectivized farming to encourage proper Soviet attitudes by selective release of limited grain stores. Called the Holomodor, a Ukrainian word meaning death by hunger, the catastrophic famine was denied until the 1980s.
At that time, Soviets estimated 7 million to 11 million deaths had occurred across the USSR’s southern regions. By impartial opinion, 5 million died in Ukraine alone; the Ukrainians consider the toll 10 million. Photographs show the dead littering the sidewalks in Kharkiv. Cannabalism was common; 2,500 were convicted of it, surely a fraction of those who resorted to it. The Soviet government put up posters decrying the immorality of eating your children. From 1926 to 1939 the population of Russia increased 17%, of Belarus 12%; Ukraine’s decreased almost 7%.
Russia was talking about humanitarian corridors for grain export. Lately I hear instead their threats about how starvation in Africa is going to cause mass migrations that will destroy the fabric of European society. They certainly did all they could to drive people out of Syria once they saw what a problem Europe was having with immigrants.
We need to quit worrying about who slapped whom, get back to teaching history without using fighting words to describe the teaching, correctly blame Saudi Arabia for the price of gasoline, correctly blame people just buying so much unnecessary stuff for inflation, and help Ukraine abort this resurrection of the Empire of the Czars 3.0 before really bad things happen.