Many people are learning how rapidly coronavirus, especially the omicron version, is spreading by the growing number of canceled sporting events. More learned when the airlines canceled thousands of flights during the holidays, blaming the same omicron variation. (Although several airlines said adverse weather was also a cause.) And others are learning from the unjustly maligned mainstream media, such as NBC, which reported on Dec.29, “The United States, Britain, France, Australia and other countries are shattering records for daily reported coronavirus cases as the highly transmissible omicron upended hopes of a return to some version of normality in parts of the world.” Adding, “Right now, delta and omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths.”
This resurgent pandemic is setting daily infection records. Leading into the new year, the United States is averaging more than 300,000 omicron/delta cases per day. Johns Hopkins University data shows the country reported 2.11 million cases in the seven-day period ending Dec. 29, an increase of 82% over the previous week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, omicron accounted for 58.6% of all COVID cases, while the delta variant accounted for 41.1%, a double whammy that is causing spikes in hospitalizations and deaths.
Experts in the field tell us that vaccination with a booster is the best protection from serious illness and possible hospitalization in already overloaded facilities staffed by overworked and exhausted health care personnel.
As of the end of 2021, 74% of Americans have had at least one vaccine dose.
Nearly 63%, about 205 million, are fully vaccinated (meaning two shots) with 33% of those also having had a booster.
At the state level, Vermont has fully vaccinated the highest percentage of its population: 77%. Wyoming and Alabama both at 47% and Idaho at 46% have the lowest percentages.
At the county level, vaccination rates range from about 83% in suburban places like Montgomery County, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C., to around 15% in rural places like McPherson County in northern South Dakota.
That 63% means that 37% of Americans have not had two shots, though many have had at least one, which is better protection than none.
But, according to the CDC, as of Dec. 14, about 25% of Americans are still adamantly refusing to be vaccinated despite well-documented facts that the unvaccinated are 10 times more likely than the fully vaccinated to become infected, comprise over 90% of all COVID-related hospital admissions, and are 20 times more likely to be a fatality.
So why do they still stubbornly refuse? Only a very few people cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. A Dec. 28 U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey of why people will not get the vaccine revealed other reasons. Over 50% fear its effects, about 42% do not trust it, about 10% say their doctor has not recommended it, and, interestingly, about 2% have difficulty getting to a vaccine site.
One category omitted was refusal to get the vaccine because of belief in one or more “conspiracy” theories. Who are these refuseniks?
The survey found they are mostly under age 50, have lower levels of education, and are less likely be married.
Every pandemic decision each of us makes affects countless others, but with vaccination, we are now better equipped to manage risk without putting our lives completely on hold.
Please care for others — please get the jabs.