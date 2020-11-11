Today is Nov. 11. It is not a coincidence that Veterans Day is always observed on Nov. 11.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the ceasefire that ended World War I, which was known as the “Great War,” until World War II. The end to the fighting and killing of what many hoped would be the “war to end all wars” took place precisely on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 when guns fell silent all along the trenches. The official ending was the June 28, 1919, Treaty of Versailles.
A congressional resolution in 1926 requested that the president annually issue a proclamation calling for the observance of Nov. 11 with appropriate ceremonies. In 1938, Congress made Nov. 11 a legal holiday, “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’ ”
After World War II and the Korean Conflict, and at the urging of veterans organizations, Congress changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
The official Veterans Day National Ceremony is held each year at Arlington National Cemetery beginning precisely at 11 a.m. with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by veterans organizations and remarks from dignitaries. However, like most Veterans Day ceremonies around the nation this year, this one will be virtual. Everyone will be able to “attend” a livestream of a greatly reduced ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs.
So who are the veterans we honor today? The first veterans served during the American Revolution in the Continental Army. Over 41 million Americans have served our country since then.
“Citizen soldiers” is a famous description of the more than 16 million who were in the military during World War II because more than two-thirds were drafted, (compared to only about one-third drafted in the Vietnam era). The draft ended in 1973. Since then we have had an all-professional military.
The Census Bureau issued a report last June titled “Those Who Served: America’s Veterans From World War II to the War on Terror.”
It looks at the characteristics of the 18 million, about 7% of the adult population, veterans in 2018.
Their number declined from 26.4 million to 18 million between 2000 and 2018.
Fewer than 500,000 World War II veterans were alive in 2018, down from 5.7 million in 2000. The largest group of living veterans in 2018, 6.4 million, served during the Vietnam era.
The second-largest group, 4 million, served only during peacetime. About 1.7 million, or 9% of veterans, were women in 2018, a number forecast to increase to around 17% within a few years.
The median age of all veterans in 2018 was 65. Post-9/11 veterans were the youngest at about 37. Vietnam era veterans had a median age of about 71. World War II veterans were the oldest with a median age of about 93. Recent veterans have high levels of education. More than three-quarters of post-9/11 and Gulf War veterans had some college, and over one-third of Gulf War veterans had college degrees.
These are dry statistics. Veterans are living humans.
If you know a vet, as I do, especially thank them today for their service.