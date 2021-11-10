Actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded movie director Joel Souza on a movie set. The gun he used was a “prop” pistol that he naturally assumed to be loaded with blanks, but unbeknownst to him had been loaded in error with at least one live round.
No matter how much Baldwin is disliked, it is hard not to feel for him and his family in this difficult time. He is responsible for accidentally killing a colleague, a wife and a mother. Baldwin immediately took responsibility because he actually pulled the trigger, even though others had misloaded the weapon.
Though this incident has since moved off the front pages, investigations into this accidental shooting are afoot behind the scenes. Even after blame for the tragic accident is finally fixed, national reporting will continue.
Some people who do not like Baldwin mainly because he famously portrayed President Trump on “Saturday Night Live” have shown no sympathy, but instead have delighted at his “comeuppance.” Don Trump Jr. was quick to mock and profit from the tragedy, posting pro-gun memes and selling a T-shirt on his website that reads “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” Donald Trump Sr. said, “Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex (sic) Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F--k him!” And conservative commentator Candace Owens said the incident was “poetic justice.”
Although deaths on movie sets due to mishandled prop guns have been exceedingly rare, some are taking the opportunity to start a long-overdue conversation about gun safety on film sets. Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” pointed out that movies regularly use “fake versions of real things for everything, except guns.”
The Los Angeles Times editorial board asked “Does Hollywood need to use real guns to tell good stories?” It concluded, “No, it doesn’t.” And added, “The accident last week raises the bigger issue of the proliferation of guns in shows and movies. Weapons are often part of plot points but do they need to be? TV and movie cops brandish and fire their weapons often, but in reality, a police officer rarely draws his or her gun (outside of a shooting range) in the course of an entire career.”
According to many in the movie industry, set safety, including prop guns, varies wildly from set to set. They insist the only way to eliminate accidental shootings is banning loaded prop guns on all sets. Actors need only point empty weapons because post-production special effects can easily and cheaply create realistic muzzle flashes and gunshot sounds.
Were it so easy to eliminate accidental shootings in real life, especially by children, which are far too frequent.
A recent NPR article states that so far in 2021 there have been at least 259 accidental shootings by children, resulting in 104 deaths. That pace is on track to surpass the 2017 record year when 383 accidental shootings by children resulted in 156 deaths.
Actually it is as easy to end these accidental shootings as it is those on movie sets: Every gun owner with children in the home should unload and securely lock up their weapons. Unfortunately, too many adults are failing to do this, resulting in too many accidental child killers.
Unlike Alec Baldwin, none of these children are famous, so no one outside their hometown ever hears of these easily avoidable accidental fatal shootings.