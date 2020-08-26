In Tennessee, you too can pretend you vote like President Donald J. Trump. You just vote at home and cast your vote by mail in a timely manner, and it will be counted.
The president’s official legal residence is in Florida. Just like Florida, you can cast your ballot in Tennessee in one of three ways: (1) on Election Day, Nov. 3, (2) take advantage of early voting in Kingsport at the Civic Auditorium or at the Election Commission office location in Blountville or (3) like President Trump vote by absentee ballot.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 29. Each day’s hours will be published by this newspaper and online. The first day to request an absentee ballot was Aug. 5, and all requests must be in the Election Commission office by Oct. 27.
To obtain an absentee ballot, you can go to the Sullivan County Election Commission website (www.scelect.org) and print out the ballot request application. You can request your absentee ballot today! Then either email the signed application or return it by regular mail to the Election Commission office, 3258 Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville, TN 37617. It is also possible to go to the Election Commission office and request an application.
There are 13 reasons to use when requesting an absentee ballot: (1) being 60 of years or older; (2) being outside Sullivan County during hours of early voting and before polls close on Election Day; (3) being hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at a polling location; (4) being a caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or physically disabled person; (5) being a full-time student or spouse of a full-time student outside Sullivan County; (6) residing in a licensed facility like a nursing home providing permanent care; (7) being a candidate for office in the election for which you are applying to vote by mail; (8) observing a religious holiday preventing you from voting during the early voting hours or on Election Day; (9) serving as an election official or an employee of the Election Commission on Election Day; (10) serving on a jury in state or federal count; (11) being a voter with a disability and your polling place in inaccessible; (12) having a commercial driver’s license (CDL) or are a spouse of a person with a CDL and will be out of the county during early voting and on Election Day; or (13) being a member of the military or a spouse or dependent of a military member.
After checking your signature against the voter registration rolls, a ballot will be sent to you to mark and return. After marking the ballot, please don’t forget to sign the ballot envelope, then return with first class postage to the Election Commission office in Blountville.
Residents of area nursing homes will be given a chance to vote when the Election Commission sends representatives to each nursing home with the necessary ballots and paperwork.
That request for a ballot really must be sent as early as possible to give the post office time to get your request there and get the ballot back to you and then to carry your ballot back to the Election Commission office before Nov. 3. So get on it now! All ballots must be received on Election Day by noon. All absentee ballots will be counted on Election Day by a duly sworn counting board. The absentee ballots will be mailed to your lawful address — not your office, if you have one.
I cannot impress upon you enough the importance of returning that ballot as soon as possible. Once you have made up your mind on your candidates of choice, mark your ballot and mail it once you have signed your ballot envelope. Do it today!