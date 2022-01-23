If you have not been tracking the news on electric vehicles, you may have missed the electric vehicle boom underway in Tennessee.
In September, Ford announced a $5.6 billion investment in West Tennessee for a production campus it has dubbed “Blue Oval City.” The 3,600-acre hub will serve as an assembly complex for the company’s F-Series electric vehicles. The campus, set to be carbon-neutral, is expected to house about 6,000 employees.
The new F-150 Lightning has more than 200,000 reservations, and Ford has upped production plans to 150,000 units per year. Ford is also doubling production of the Mach-E Mustang to 200,000 to meet the high demand on its all-electric SUV.
GM is investing $2 billion to upgrade its Spring Hill plant to make the new electric Cadillac Lyriq. Nissan is investing $1.6 billion in a lithium battery plant near Smyrna to support the Nissan Leaf and has been making electric vehicles in Tennessee since 2013. Denso, a tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry, has invested $1 billion in Maryville to produce advanced safety, connectivity and electrification products for hybrid and electric vehicles. And VW invested $800 million last year to upgrade its Chattanooga plant to make the all-electric ID4 SUV that is now for sale.
All told, Tennessee has built more than 159,000 electric vehicles since 2013, with another $11.9 billion in direct investment, and 10,200 good-paying new manufacturing jobs planned in the state.
While I was disappointed that Tesla did not pick Tennessee for its new manufacturing plant, Tennessee has done quite well in helping to pave the way into a new cleaner electric future.
Personally, we have passed 75,000 miles in our all-electric Model 3. The battery is 96% of the range of when we got it. Fortunately, that has not been an issue as 299 miles is plenty of range for any traveling around town. On trips, Tesla has been rapidly building out the SuperChargers now at 1,257 locations, with 225 more under construction. So, range on trips has never been an issue. With the newer V3 SuperChargers charging at 250kW, the car charges at over 1,000 miles per hour, well above the 640 miles we saw when we got the car nearly four years ago.
With over-the-air updates, the car is now much better than when we purchased it, with the majority of those upgrades being free. Those “free” updates have included a speed boost that dropped 0-60 by 0.3 second, many infotainment updates from car-karaoke to a Christmas light show and a romance mode that displays a warm crackling fire and plays soft jazz.
There is a camp mode so one can sleep in the car with the HVAC running for several days keeping you warm or cool, so don’t believe those Facebook posts of a snowstorm on the interstate leaving you stranded, as the opposite is the reality. A dog mode keeps your pets comfortable if you leave them in the car.
Security cam monitors record from the seven onboard cameras if there is movement detected near your car. Many new games, the ability to play Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, among others, when the car is parked, and heated rear seats are a few of the enhancements that have been activated since we got our car.
The one upgrade I did spring for was Enhanced Auto Pilot. This makes driving on the interstate relaxing. With the adaptive cruise control, if I come up on a slower car, the car detects it before me and turns on the turn signal, indicating it wants me to pass. If I confirm, it moves into the passing lane, and once safely passed will turn on the other blinker for me to move back. It is still not perfect, but better than other options I have tried.
It is refreshing having a car with NO scheduled maintenance, beyond tire rotations. Even the brakes are still stock with plenty of life left thanks to regeneration. To be fair I did have two issues, a seat wiring harness and squeak in the control arms that needed attention after my warranty ran out. But at $300 in total, it is not the end of the world.
So, I for one am encouraged as we move to that cleaner, greener and actually cheaper future.