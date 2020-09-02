I have written a lot about generals in the Army and admirals in the Navy. But how about someone who served as both?
That very rare distinction goes to Carter County native Samuel Perry “Powhatan” Carter.
Carter was born in Elizabethton, a direct descendent of the family for which the county is named. He first attended Duffield Academy, not far from where the covered bridge is located, and then went on to Washington College, in Limestone, before heading to Princeton University.
Carter joined the Navy as a midshipman before entering the U.S. Naval Academy. After graduating, he was assigned to the USS Ohio, seeing action in the Mexican-American War during the Battle of Veracruz. He continued in various assignments in the Navy, earning promotions and eventually being appointed to the staff at the Naval Academy.
At the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861, Carter was serving on the USS Seminole. He sent a letter pledging his loyalty to the United States to Sen. Andrew Johnson and another letter to Secretary of the Navy Gideon Wells volunteering to take a leave from the service to organize East Tennessee unionists for military service. Johnson met with President Abraham Lincoln, after which Carter was detached from the Navy and sent to East Tennessee.
Arriving back at Elizabethton, which was now behind enemy lines, Carter helped his younger brother, William Carter, organize gorilla efforts to destroy railroad bridges and disrupt the movement of rebel supplies and troops through East Tennessee. Then bearing the code name “Powhatan,” Samuel then returned to Kentucky to gather the loyal East Tennesseans fleeing through the Cumberland Gap and form them into regiments and brigades for the Union army. He would keep that name for the rest of his life.
While the efforts of William Carter yielded limited success, Samuel Carter’s efforts in Kentucky paid dividends.
At the Battle of Mill Springs, the Confederate forces were advancing. The death of Confederate Gen. Felix Zollicoffer stalled the advance of the 19th Tennessee on the rebel left, but the 20th Tennessee on the right and the 15th Mississippi in the center continued to advance, putting tremendous pressure on the Federal line. It was at this moment that Carter arrived with his East Tennessee brigade.
Carter, serving as an acting brigadier general, sent his 1st and 2nd East Tennessee regiments crashing into the front and flank of the 20th Tennessee on the Confederate right. The 20th was forced back, and with both flanks broken, the men of the 15th Mississippi had to either flee or be captured.
Later in the year after the victory at Mill Springs, Carter became a brevetted brigadier general rather than an acting one. Plans were made for him to lead the first long-range cavalry raid by the Federals in the Civil War. He was to return to his native East Tennessee to attack the railroads.
Carter said he would need between 2,500 and 3,000 men and was told he would receive a cavalry brigade of three regiments, 3,000 men on paper. Later he was told he would be receiving only 1,200 for use in his brigade.
The 2nd Michigan Cavalry, the 7th Ohio Cavalry and the 9th Pennsylvania Cavalry, which would make up Carter’s brigade, were garrisoned in different locations. He planned to collect them while on his way from Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 20, 1862. The regiments were all so far understrength that when he picked up the last regiment on Christmas Day, Carter had less than 1,000 troopers for the raid.
Even though his brigade was smaller than a regiment, he pressed on. With speed being key, he lightened the load in every way possible. Tents were left behind, meaning that men would sleep on blankets on the ground. Bulky, slow moving wagons were replaced by pack mules. Even two mountain howitzers were sent back early in the trip.
As the raid passed through Crank’s Gap heading into Southwest Virginia, Carter ordered the men to take all the food and ammunition they could carry from the mules and then returned the mule train to Kentucky. It was also at this point he changed the plan for the raid.
When it was thought there would be 3,000 men, the plan called for Carter to split his forces and send half to attack the bridges and railroad near Strawberry Plains near Knoxville while the other half proceeded toward the railroad along the Sullivan-Carter county line.
Now with a much smaller force than originally called for, Carter concentrated on the bridges at Union (modern day Bluff City) and Carter’s Depot, (modern day Watauga) with his full brigade.
As they rode through Southwest Virginia, Carter chose to avoid Jonesville and the detachment of Confederates there, only to be discovered by rebels at Stickleyville. Although Carter’s forces dealt quickly with the troops from Stickleyville, the alarm had been raised. He had to move faster than before.
By the time Carter reached Moccasin Gap near Estillville, Confederates, thinking the target was Saltville, had moved forces into Bristol to block the move. However, the raiders continued on through Kingsport and Indian Springs toward Blountville.
Sullivan County being a hotbed of the Confederacy in Unionist East Tennessee, the Federal cavalry received a less than welcome reception from the citizens in Blountville. Carter’s men quickly captured any military assets in the town and the general was informed of the large force guarding Bristol. That was good news to him because that wasn’t his target.
On Dec. 30, Carter divided his forces, leaving part in reserve to hold Blountville while the remainder moved on to the railroad bridges in Union.
Because the Confederates thought Bristol and Saltville were the targets of the raid, the soldiers guarding the bridges at Union had not been informed of any Federal action in the area. Another of Carter’s brothers, James, was able to bluff them into thinking there was a much bigger force about to attack and the surprised rebels gave up without firing a shot. James then put his troopers to work destroying the bridges and railroads in Union.
James then took another detachment and, using a captured train, moved quickly to Carter’s Depot. The soldiers there had been informed of the action at Union and were ready. After a short, sharp fight, James ordered his Federals to charge against the larger force of Confederates, breaking their line and capturing the bridge.
While James was destroying the bridges, Samuel had sent a detachment out to cut telegraph lines and disrupt communications. Confederate headquarters in Abingdon had no clue as to what was happening. Even Gen. Kirby Smith, commanding all Confederate forces in East Tennessee at the time, didn’t even know there was a raid going on.
With the goals of the raid met and Confederate forces in Bristol and at Johnson’s Depot, (modern day Johnson City), Gen. Carter took his reunited forces on a night ride along the Watauga River toward Kingsport. On New Year’s Eve, the Federals camped at the fork of the Holston River near the old boatyard in Kingsport.
The Confederates were beginning to catch on to what was happening, and cavalry was dispatched to Estillville to defend Moccasin Gap and stop the raiders’ escape. However, Carter took a different route back. His forces rode from Kingsport on to Rogersville, then turned north through Looney’s Gap and crossed the Clinch River at Kyle’s Ford. After a sharp fight near Jonesville, Carter’s raiders made it back through Crank’s Gap and into Kentucky.
Carter continued on in the Army during the war, commanding the cavalry of the XXII Corps during the Knoxville campaign before being promoted to brevet major general and briefly commanding the XXII Corps itself.
When the war ended, Carter returned to the Navy, commanding the USS Monocacy and then served as commandant of midshipmen at the Naval Academy. He was made a rear admiral in May 1882.
With that promotion, Samuel Carter became something unique: the only person in the U.S. military to hold both the rank of general in the Army and admiral in the Navy.