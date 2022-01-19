“Every soldier should make the art of cooking his study: more disease and deaths are occasioned in an army by bad cooking than any other cause.” — August V. Kautz, brigadier general of volunteers
Gen. Kautz was born in Germany in 1828 and immigrated to the United States while still young. He served as a private in the Mexican-American War and graduated from West Point in 1852. During the Civil War, he served for a time in the Union Army of the Tennessee and commanded Federal cavalry during the Appomattox campaign. During his career he wrote a “Customs of Service for Non-commissioned Officers and Soldiers” which outlines everything in army life, including to how to cook rations.
Kautz started the section on cooking by writing about what the soldiers should have to cook with.
“The mess-pans and camp- kettles are all that are furnished the soldier,” said Kautz. “Of these, the mess-pan is not available for cooking, and is only useful to serve up the food after being cooked. Frying-pans, tin cups, plates, knives and forks are sometimes issued to volunteers by State authorities on entering service, but are not subsequently furnished, and, when worn out or lost, must be replaced by means of the company fund.”
While Kautz didn’t write about it in his “Customs of Service,” Civil War soldiers came up with a clever substitute for frying pans — the canteen-half skillet. During battle, a canteen would be damaged or captured. The soldier would then remove the cloth cover, split the metal canteen along the seam, insert a stick or some other handle into the spout, and there you have it: a quick and easy skillet.
Kautz seemed to have great confidence in the food given to the soldiers.
“The ration allowed the soldier is large enough, and its component parts are sufficiently variable, to admit of a great variety of very palatable dishes,” he wrote.
That might be true on paper, as army rations were supposed to consist of 20 ounces of fresh or salt beef or 12 ounces of salt pork, a pound of flour or cornmeal, a pound of beans, 12 ounces of hardtack, two ounces of cheese, coffee, potatoes, peas and other vegetables when they could be obtained, sugar, salt, molasses, and fruit (dried or fresh).
It was rare that all of this was issued by the army. Items like milk, eggs, fresh vegetables and fruit were only on the menu when the men would forage for themselves or bought it from one of the sutlers that followed the army.
Sugar was sold in blocks or cones and was very expensive. Many times soldiers would use brown sugar, which was cheaper and more abundant, or molasses, honey, or maple syrup instead.
Bread was a staple for the soldiers, but not always like we get it today.
“Bread is issued to the soldier either as baker’s bread, hard bread, flour or corn meal,” Kautz wrote. “The first two require no further preparations; the last two must be prepared.
“Flour is more portable than bread; but without experience in cooking, with the limited means at their disposal, soldiers are liable to make a very indigestible bread from it. Where troops halt for a few days, it is economical to build small ovens of clay, which may be made with great facility after a little experience. A ferment is always necessary to make light, palatable bread of flour,” Kautz wrote.
Soldiers in the field have been known to get around the lack of an oven by making “stick bread.” First they made a dough by mixing the flour with salt and baking powder, then adding milk or water. They would then roll it out into “snakes” and then wrap it around a stick (or the ramrod of their rifle) and then bake it by holding it over the coals and slowly turning it. You always hold it over coals and not over the flame.
“Corn meal is much more available for troops in the field where it can be obtained fresh, as it requirers no ferment, and requires no cooking utensils, a plain board placed before a fire being all the oven absolutely necessary,” noted Kautz.
Soldiers would put a cup of meal in a pan and mix in some milk, or water if there was no milk, to make it a little soupy and then add some salt and sugar, mix it together and then drop gobs of the batter into a greased skillet and cook, turning it occasionally until both sides were brown.
Some soldiers who didn’t have a skillet would use the flat blade of a hoe to cook their corn meal into bread, and thus the “hoe cake” was born.
Next we come to the meat of this column, literally.
“Meat is issued to soldiers in the form of fresh beef, salt beef, salt pork and bacon,” wrote Kautz. “Fresh beef is perishable, as well as bulky, and, where it accompanies troops on the hoof, requires time to slaughter and to cook. Salt beef is bulky, but less perishable than fresh. Salt pork and bacon are preferred by old troops on the march, as being the least bulky, easily cooked and more readily kept than beef.”
The general was a big believer in soup, and he noted, “The value of soup is not fully appreciated by the American soldier. It is the most nourishing and healthy diet that can be prepared from his ration, and enables the mixed vegetables to be used in a palatable form.”
Making soup had another benefit not noted by Kautz. Eight to 10 soldiers would sometimes go together to form a mess, in which each would contribute some rations for a soup or stew. This way a soldier who was issued a bad ration of meat could contribute flour, salt or vegetables to the mess and get some good meat in his serving of soup or stew.
To my surprise, the general was not a big fan of frying bacon or salt pork. “Frying, particularly in fat, is neither economical nor healthy, although a very common practice in the service,” he noted.
When it came to vegetables, the general said, “Beans and peas form a very nutritious diet. They require considerable time to cook, and, therefore, are not available on the march.” He noted that “rice is not fully appreciated by the Northern soldier, and the cooking is rarely well done. Some experience is necessary to cook it well.” He added that hominy may be issued in lieu of rice.
“Desiccated vegetables are not appreciated, because the cooking is not understood. The practice of of drying vegetables in the green state, for winter use, is well understood and practiced by the peasantry of Europe, although not equal to the practice of canning in this country. Vegetables of this kind have the advantage in portability and are great health-preservers where fresh vegetables cannot be had,” the general noted.
Near the end of the cooking portion of the “Customs of Service” manual, section 692 might be considered the most important by the soldiers, as is noted in its very first sentence.
Section 692 — “Coffee is the soldier’s greatest sustainer; and he will miss it more than any other part of his ration.”