Is Kingsport missing one of its historic landmarks?
I received a message over Facebook last week from a reader who asked a question I have asked a few times myself. Where was Fort Patrick Henry?
In September 1776, Col. William Christian ordered Fort Patrick Henry to be established by Lt. Col William Russell, who commanded the Fincastle Rangers, and it was to become a base for militia campaigns against the Cherokee.
Remember, this was during the Revolutionary War and the Cherokee had sided with the British, in part because the colonists had violated the Royal Proclamation of 1763, issued by King George III, which forbade all settlements west of a line drawn along the Appalachian Mountains, an area which was designated as an Indian reserve.
The fort has been described as a 100-yard-square bastioned post and it enclosed some three acres. Three sides were enclosed by the stockade and the fourth side was along the high bank of the Holston River.
Col. Christian arrived in October with 2,000 militiamen and made ready for a campaign in lower Indian country. He was soon joined by the Holston militia, commanded by Maj. Evan Shelby, along with the Watauga and Nolichucky militias, commanded by Capt. James Robertson and Capt. John Sevier. A company commanded by Capt. William Winchester remained behind to garrison the fort. The combined force was placed under the command of Gen. Griffith Rutherford of North Carolina.
The militiamen successfully defeated the Cherokee. On July 20, 1777, commissioners from North Carolina and Virginia, led by Waightstill Avery, and several representatives of the Cherokee gathered on Long Island to sign a pact to end hostilities, known as the Avery Treaty.
The treaty in part said, “That no white man shall be suffered to reside in or pass through the said Overhill towns without a sufficient certificate signed by three justices of the peace of the same county of North Carolina, or Washington county in Virginia, or to higher authority of any of the United States, to be produced to and approved of by the said agent.”
With the rapid expansion westward, needless to say, the treaty was soon broken.
Getting back to Fort Patrick Henry. Over the years when I asked about the fort, I have been told many different locations.
Some folks say it was near Fort Patrick Henry Dam and was covered by the lake when it was built. That’s why both the dam and the lake are named for it.
A quick check of the TVA website says, “Fort Patrick Henry (dam) is named after the colonial fort, also known as Long Island Station, that was established nearby at the site of present-day Kingsport.”
So I don’t think it’s near the dam.
I have found descriptions of the fort’s location. It’s almost always said to be on the north bank of the Houston River. It’s also said to be on, or near, the location of Fort Robinson.
Fort Robinson was built in 1760 by Col. William Byrd, who named the fort after one of his partners in a Virginia lead mine, John Robinson.
I have heard some folks say that Fort Robinson Drive was named for the fort and that it was located there overlooking the river. Could Fort Patrick Henry have been there as well?
But there is another part of the many descriptions I have read on the location of Fort Patrick Henry that is repeated frequently. It was located on the north bank of the river near either “the upriver end of Long Island,” “the east end of Long Island” or simply “the end of Long Island.”
I think this would put the fort somewhere in the vicinity of James C. White Drive inside Eastman near Highway 93. Maybe even under Highway 93 where it crosses the river.
The Tennessee Historical Commission has a marker for Fort Patrick Henry along the southbound lane of Highway 93 between the Lincoln Street intersection and the James C. White Drive intersection.
Here’s where you come in. Does anyone know for sure where Fort Patrick Henry was? Do you have some documentation? Is there anyone with photos of the remains of the fort before Eastman (or the highway or whatever) was built? Or was the fort on Long Island itself?
One more idea. Elizabethton has a replica of Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals, Lee County has the replica of the fort at Martin’s Station, and Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield has the Wilderness Trail Blockhouse. Should Kingsport consider building a replica Fort Patrick Henry as part of a historical/tourism project? All three forts and the blockhouse are of the same vintage and could be part of a tourism trail linking East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Just a thought.