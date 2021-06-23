“One thing is certain: We can’t go back.” — Hal Prince
“Return to normal.” The phrase is increasingly being used by politicians, by people in casual conversations and by the media. One article in a national magazine last week insists we will not return to normal until all school is physical. A local politician declared last week that “Our society needs to return to normal as soon as possible,” adding that “Banning vaccine passports will expedite the return to normal.” An article last week in a national newspaper about how many Americans have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and how quickly COVID-19 infections have fallen said it means “We are finally getting back to normal.”
Hold on a moment. Do we really want to return to normal?
Do we really want to return to normal in politics where politicians are more concerned with getting reelected to retain their power than with doing what is best for the country regardless of the political consequences?
Do we really want to return to political gridlock where nothing gets accomplished.
A current example is one party publicly stating that instead of trying to enact policies it believes are good for the country, it will spend 100% of its time blocking all policies proposed by the other party.
Do we really want to return to normal work where people commute every morning from home to office and commute back every night from office to home? The latest polls on the subject find that over 80% of employees that have been working remotely from home for the past year either do not want to return to an office or want a hybrid schedule of home and office.
Do we really want to return to a normal health care system where too many employees have company plans requiring them to pay large amounts before coverage begins with large copays, where too many people do not have adequate health care, and where too many have no health care?
Do we really want to return to normal where, according to Pew Research, in 1989, the richest 5% of families had 114 times as much wealth as families in the second, or middle class, but by 2016, this ratio had increased to 248, and where, according to Census Bureau data, by 2018, households in the top fifth of earners (with incomes of $130,001 or more) brought in 52% of all income, more than the lower four-fifths of earners combined, and where middle-class incomes have grown at a slower rate than upper-class incomes over the past five decades?
So do we want to return to normal even if we could, which we cannot. But if we could, we would have to give up what we have discovered in the last year that is useful, that makes our lives easier.
Like Zoom, which allows us to participate in events whenever we cannot be there physically, as when visiting distant relatives, traveling on business or enjoying a vacation, even as far away as Italy. Like ordering food from our favorite restaurants and grocery stores through their apps and then picking it up at a time convenient for us, or having it delivered to our homes.
Like the option of remote learning when weather or personal circumstances prohibit our children from physically being in school.
It is way past time we stop using the term “return to normal” because we cannot. Many would not want to anyway. We can only live in today’s normal and work to make the societal changes necessary so that tomorrow’s normal is what we want it to be.