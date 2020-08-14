As I was interviewing teachers on Tuesday at Mount Carmel Elementary about their virtual classrooms, Principal Amy Glass mentioned that there was a teacher who had stuffed monkeys seated at her students’ desks.
I thought that might make a cute photo and went down to meet first-grade teacher Connie Moffitt. She seemed a little bit familiar to me right off the bat, and after we talked for a minute she said, “Do you remember who I am? We’re cousins.”
I should have known. Only my kinfolk would think to place stuffed monkeys at students’ desks during a pandemic.
Then it came back to me. Way back in December, Ancestry.com had a half-price Christmas sale on DNA tests, which I had resisted from taking up to that point due to my cheapness and paranoia about what they’re doing with our DNA.
I still haven’t ruled out the possibility that this is a scam for billionaires seeking DNA matches so they can send out kidnap teams to harvest our organs when they need transplants.
In December, curiosity finally overcame my fear of waking up in a tub of ice minus a kidney, and I paid $50 to spit into a tube.
Six weeks later the results were in, and they were very surprising. I intended to write a column about what I’d learned, but then COVID-19 hit.
My little brain can only store a limited number of things at one time, and apparently my DNA dropped out around that time because I forgot about it until seeing Connie on Tuesday.
Six cousins in Kingsport alone
Meeting Connie reminded me how surprised I was by the number of “DNA cousins” I have in Kingsport, Rogersville and throughout the Tri-Cities.
Maybe it shouldn’t be too surprising. My mom’s family settled in Harlan, Kentucky, 80 miles away around 1800, so it stands to reason a few twigs and branches on that family tree found their way to the Tri-Cities.
According to Ancestry.com, I have six cousins in Kingsport who also completed DNA tests, as well as two in Johnson City, three in Bristol, two in Rogersville, and one each in Erwin, Greeneville and Sneedville.
Most people reading this might be thinking at this point, “Big deal! I have 500 cousins in Bloomingdale alone.”
It’s surprising because I grew up nearly 800 miles from here, landed in Kingsport just by chance, and didn’t know a soul here when I arrived in 1998.
We could populate a pretty good sized family reunion with my newly discovered DNA cousins here in the Tri-Cities alone, which is weird considering the fact that I never even heard of Kingsport before passing through here on my way to a race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1996 when I was 27 years old.
I found my two Rogersville DNA cousins on Facebook, and both accepted my friend request.
Connie was the only one who replied to my genealogy inquiries. Her mom is a Turner, and my maternal grandmother is a Turner — both from Southeast Kentucky, and that’s most likely where our family trees intersect.
More surprises in my DNA results
My mother’s maiden name is Miniard, which is French, and my last name is Bobo, which is French and was originally spelled Beabeau when my ninthh Great Grandfather Gabriel Beabeau arrived in the New World around 1700.
According to family genealogy research, the Miniards and the Bobos were French Huguenots who were among hundreds of thousands to flee religious persecution in France in the late 1600s, first moving to England, and then to the New World around 1700.
But my DNA results indicate that most of that French DNA has been washed out over the past nine generations. Mine came back 77% England, Wales and Northwestern Europe; 21% Ireland and Scotland; and then 2% something that was completely unexpected that I’ll mention later.
Ancestry.com DNA results include maps to show where your DNA originated. If you see my DNA origin map in the photo gallery of the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net, you’ll notice just two tiny little slivers of France are highlighted in my “England, Wales and Northwestern Europe” section.
No Melungeon or Native American
My mom had her Ancestry.com DNA test a couple of years ago, and it told a much different and more interesting story than mine. She was 85% “Great Britain” and 9% “Ireland, Scotland, Wales,” which is about the same as me.
However, she also had 2% “Native American” as well as less than 1% “Europe South”, “Caucasus” and “Africa North,” which are Melungeon DNA traits.
Mom also had an oddball less than 1% “Finland/Northwest Russia” which came out of nowhere. Overall she’s got a pretty interesting mix of DNA, whereas mine is pretty bland.
Pass me the Swedish meatballs
As I alluded to earlier, my DNA test included something completely unexpected. Somehow I ended up with 2% Swedish DNA, which might explain why I enjoy watching Swedish detective shows like “Wallander,” “Beck,” “Borgen” and “The Killing.”
With all due respect to Daniel Craig, I also prefer the original Swedish film version of the Stieg Larsson trilogy “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Girl who Played with Fire,” and “The Girl who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.”
The Swedes are really good storytellers. I don’t mind reading subtitles, and I like the way those Swedish people talk.
Lynn thinks I’m weird for watching those foreign shows, but apparently I’m part Swedish, so now I have an excuse.
There’s no clue to Swedish heritage anywhere on my family tree. My dad has blond hair and blue eyes, so the only thing I can think of is it slipped in somewhere on his side of the family. We may never know because we haven’t been able to talk Dad into taking a DNA test yet.
Back home in Tennessee
My Ancestry.com DNA test results indicate that my ancestors arrived in Virginia in the early 1700s and were Eastern Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee settlers beginning in the late 1700s through the mid-1800s.
That’s one bit of information my mom’s DNA test had in common with mine, and I remember writing a column about that when she shared her DNA results with me two years ago. In fact, my mom’s DNA results specifically stated her ancestors settled Hawkins and Hancock counties, along with East Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee.
I remember at the time thinking it was a crazy coincidence ending up here in Northeast Tennessee where my ancestors were settlers 200 years ago, after growing up in Northern Illinois where I’d never even heard of this place.
But maybe it’s not a coincidence after all. Both sets of my grandparents moved up north to get jobs in the 1960s, which is a good thing because I wouldn’t be sitting here if they hadn’t.
But my instincts, or maybe my DNA, brought me back here where I belong.
I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. So if there’s one thing I got for my $50 DNA test, it confirmed what I already knew. I’m home.
My DNA test also confirmed another bit of good news. No billionaire DNA cousins. My internal organs are safe for the time being.