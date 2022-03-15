March is Women’s History Month. It began in 1978 as “Women’s History Week” during the week of March 8, which is International Women’s Day.
In 1980, women’s groups and historians successfully lobbied for national recognition.
In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the Week of March 8, 1980, as National Women’s History Week.
In 1987, Congress passed a law designating March as “Women’s History Month.”
Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the president to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month.
In honor of the occasion, here is a women’s history quiz. No peeking at the answers until you attempt all the questions.
1. Who started “Mother’s Day” as an annual event when women could demonstrate against war; first event was a women’s peace festival in June 1873?
2. Who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1931, was first president from 1919 to 1935 of the Women’s International League of Peace and Freedom, and was called an unpatriotic subversive by press and the U.S. government?
3. Who studied societies in the South Pacific and published popular accounts of her work from 1925 to 1939?
4. Who was the first computer programmer (1833), largely self-taught in math, for whom the programming language ADA was named by the Department of Defense in 1977?
5. Who is the author of “Silent Spring” and other books on the environmental protection of the world?
6. Who became the first female secretary of state of the United States, appointed by President Clinton in 1997?
7. Who was the first American woman poet whose poetry was published in London in 1650?
8. Who was the first Black woman and the youngest poet laureate in American history when she was appointed in 1993?
9. Who became the first woman vice presidential candidate on a major political party ticket when selected in 1984?
10. Who was the United States delegate to the United Nations who championed and won approval of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948?
11. Who wrote “The Feminine Mystique” in 1968 and became a leading figure in the Women’s Movement?
12. Who was a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy credited with developing the COBOL computer language, and with coining the phrase “debugging” to fix a computer?
13. Who is the architect of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which she designed at age 21?
14. Who was the U.S. president’s wife who saved historic paintings when the British army burned the White House in 1814?
15. What woman attended the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848, signed the Declaration of Sentiments, and lived to see women win the vote in 1920?
16. Who was the first Black prima donna soprano at the Metropolitan Opera, starring from 1961 to 2007?
17. Who was the friend of Abigail Adams who fostered political agitation with her satirical plays and then later wrote a three-volume history of the American Revolution in 1805?
18. Who was the first Native American to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963 for her work in decreasing infant mortality and decreasing tuberculosis?
19. Who introduced America to French cooking in her books and television series from 1963 through the 1990s?
20. What famous male sports journalist wrote an article, “Why I Support the ERA” (Equal Rights Amendment) for the October 1975 issue of Ms. Magazine?
1. Julia Ward Howe. 2. Jane Addams. 3. Margaret Mead. 4. Lady Ava Lovelace. 5. Rachel Carson. 6. Madeleine Albright. 7. Anne Bradstreet. 8. Rita Dove. 9. Geraldine Ferraro. 10. Eleanor Roosevelt. 11. Betty Friedan. 12. Rear Admiral Dr. Grace Hopper. 13. Maya Lin. 14. Dolly Madison. 15. Charlotte Woodward Pierce. 16. Leontyne Price. 17. Mercy Otis Warren. 18. Anne Dodge Wauneha. 19. Julia Child. 20. Howard Cosell.
Now that we have learned about women’s accomplishments, remember that we owe our very existence to women.