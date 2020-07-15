This past Friday I had reason to question our president’s opinion of himself that he is the “brightest person to ever live in the White House.”
As you may know he took an intellectual exam the other day and according to “himself,” the exam taker was absolutely stunned at the level of his ability.
Then on Friday “our beloved president” advised us that since he became U.S. president “nobody heard” that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican!
This shocking statement became news to you and me as a result of a roundtable discussion on Venezuela at Trump’s Doral golf resort in Florida. Sadly those desiring to learn more about our attitude toward Venezuela heard instead of Trump’s praise for his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 140,000 Americans.
“The Republican Party has grown incredibly from when it was, and we have a whole different group of people in the Republican Party,” our beloved president stated.
Then the jewel of his intelligent announcement: “Like people don’t remember, nobody ever heard of it until I came along, nobody remembered it for a long time or they didn’t use it at least, I use it all the time: Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. You know you say that and people say ‘I didn’t know that’ but he was a Republican, so we’re doing a great job.” Aren’t you impressed?
When I was a young lawyer having morning coffee at Katie’s on East Market Street, I vaguely remember the late Ben Brown and my friend then State Rep. Alan Hubbard saying something similar.
However, I appreciate our beloved president reminding me and getting me up to speed.
When Yahoo News published our president’s earth-shaking historical revelation, the comments below the article were to be treasured.
Such as “If no one had ever heard that Lincoln was a Republican, how did Trump find out?” and “Remind Ted Cruz that Republican voters believed Trump would make a better President than him,” and the best one, “Did someone read to Trump about Lincoln in a pop-up book with lots of pretty drawings?”
Now I wonder if my friend Jim Welch was aware of Trump’s insight when he was teaching in Kingsport’s school system, which he now heads as our president of the Kingsport Board of Education. I sure hope so.
Now all of the above might confirm Trump’s cousin Mary Trump’s allegation in her new book about our beloved president that he paid someone to take the SAT college entrance exam for him, which got him into the Wharton School at Ivy League University of Pennsylvania.
It raises the belief that we now know that Richard Venable is a lot smarter than we appreciated. That also goes for Dan Street, our county attorney, the longest serving Republican elected official in Blountville.
Do you think that Joe Biden knew that Abe Lincoln was a Republican!?
Oh well, we now have proof of Donald J. Trump’s level of knowledge of American history.
A shame Richard Nixon isn’t alive so we can have another president to teach us American history.
D. Bruce Shine is a retired Kingsport attorney and a former Democratic National Committeeman for Tennessee.