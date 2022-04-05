Editor’s note: The following column was provided by the D-B EXCEL High School underwater robotics team. The team’s goal is to spread awareness about the impact the program has had on their lives.
Dobyns-Bennett EXCEL is a high school following guidelines for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and project-based learning to offer a unique learning experience that caters more toward individual needs. D-B EXCEL has formed the R-Mateys, a team of innovative and collaborative students who use the uniqueness of their school environment to challenge themselves and their critical thinking skills by participating in the Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) Underwater Robotics Competition every year.
We are a team entirely dedicated to promoting the learning, growth and innovation of high school level students in a setting that presents these topics in a way that is interesting and engaging to people of all ages. If anything else, our team wants to promote the lessons we have learned from MATE, STEM and what it means to be a team.
The R-Mateys team is split up into two main groups: one group that focuses on creating documentation and another group focused on designing and building the robot itself. Our documentation team’s main goal is to write our technical documents, which detail the creation of our remotely operated vehicle (ROV). The build team works through brainstorming the ideas of the ROV and how to best equip it to handle the tasks and challenges we are given for the season.
The MATE organization hosts a competition where teams spend an approximately yearlong season building a unique remotely operated vehicle, specifically an underwater robot, to apply the STEM concepts to solve real-world problems. At the end of the season, teams use their ROVs to participate in regional and international competition events where they enter the water and display the skills they’ve learned. MATE strives to aid students and rising young adults to “strengthen their critical thinking, collaboration, entrepreneurship and innovation.”
Every year, the MATE organization sets out three tasks that mimic real-world challenges we see in modern-day life. These tasks often revolve around issues we see in our oceans. For example, tasks from previous years have simulated removing plastic pollution from the ocean, repairing damage to waterway regulators like dams and bridges, and evaluating damages made to coral reefs and other oceanic ecosystems. By creating an environment where students must think about the best ways to tackle such problems, we allow ourselves to open up opportunities for our students, and future generations, that will lead them into their futures. The MATE organization encourages teams to think of themselves as a company to introduce them to an entrepreneurial lifestyle from an early age.
The tasks set out this season similarly follow this guideline for problem-solving. This season, teams must come up with solutions to support renewable energy in more efficient ways, maintain healthy marine environments and mortality rates of aquatic life, and conduct multiple in-water surveys to evaluate certain conditions within the ocean like pH levels, debris, etc.
These tasks present important challenges for the students who face them, allowing every student participating to learn more about what the tasks address, but also allowing students to gain real-world experience in engineering, fabricating and programming. Not only does this give students a better understanding of the world of engineering, but it also introduces them to concepts they could take into their future career paths, internships and job opportunities.
One of the most important factors about this experience is that every student is able to walk away with a different, individual impact. From the team of the R-Mateys, we have students who have been inspired by the MATE experience and have taken this interest into their future career paths. One of our members, Matthew Smith, wants to explore a career in aerospace engineering. He says being on the build team of the R-Mateys has inspired his interest in this career. The actual creation of this project has allowed him to gain another level of understanding and respect in engineering that he did not have before. Some of our past members have gone on to create their own teams at their colleges, like Gavin Bentley and Quintin Folkner who founded and now participate on East Tennessee State University’s underwater robotics team.
MATE is an ever-growing project that is always working to expand its outreach. By writing this column, and working in places around our local community, the R-Mateys, and many other teams like us want to spread the word of what MATE teaches. As a community, we want to help new schools, organizations and individuals start their own underwater robotics teams and continue to spread this MATE mentality to educate and inspire our future generations.
If you are interested in learning more about MATE and what it means to start your own team, feel free to refer to the MATE ROV Competition website at https://materovcompetition.org or contact the R-Mateys’ coach, Erica Gardner, at 423-378-2185 or egardner@k12k.com for more information.
— D-B EXCEL R-Mateys