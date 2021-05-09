Notwithstanding the following factors, we seem to be defeating the devil that is COVID-19:
• We were told by the Trump administration there was nothing to worry about.
• We were later told the virus would just go away.
• We were told masking and distancing were optional.
• We were told drug companies were developing vaccines but the FDA had to approve, and many believe the emergency use approval is not sufficient to permit them to receive the vaccines.
• Statistically insignificant reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in terms of number of persons experiencing reactions versus the number of persons who actually received the vaccine) resulted in significant skepticism on the part of those who were never believers in a vaccine anyway.
Other naysayers include those who oppose all types of vaccines. It has been hypothesized that the opponents of vaccines equate mass-produced vaccines with environmental issues.
At an earlier time, the 1950s, there was less concern that a drug company developed a cure for a horrible disease. I have written on several occasions about the polio epidemic in my hometown of Hickory, North Carolina, in the late 1940s and early 1950s. When forced to build a “polio camp,” actually a hospital with many iron lungs, those in the middle of the crisis would have gone to their knees, crying for joy, had there been a Pfizer or Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for polio.
Jonas Salk’s vaccine was approved and offered to the public in 1955. The Hickory Polio Camp was still operating. Children were the first, not the last, to receive the Salk vaccine, and very few opposed the vaccine or pitched “hissy fits” over the probability there could be some side effects. The nation decided polio was too terrible not to risk consequences.
In an October 2014 article in The Atlantic, “The Anti-Vaccine Movement In Forgetting the Polio Epidemic,” by Jennie Rothenburg Gritz, the opposition, or lack thereof, to the Salk polio vaccine is contrasted with the anti-vaccine movement in the 2014/2015 time frame related to the measles vaccine, etc. One wonders what Jonas Salk would have to say about all these people in our area who are refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Those persons who are currently resisting getting vaccinated run the risk of coming down with the virus, infecting their children, and placing them in harm’s way. Frankly, I could not live with myself if I caused a child to come down with COVID-19 — particularly when all one has to do is get the shot.
To put things in perspective, the peak polio year was 1952. There were nearly 60,000 cases nationwide: 3,000 were fatal, and 21,000 left their victims paralyzed. Compare that to the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States alone in the past year.
One could make the argument that the failure of a parent to take all steps necessary to protect his/her child could be characterized minimally as negligence and maximally as a form of neglect.
To make things even worse, there are people dying all over the world because they have not had access to vaccines. Yet, in our area at a mass vaccination that was held a couple of weeks ago with 8,000 doses available, fewer than 800 people showed up.
Had those doses been diverted to India, some of the same people who chose not to be vaccinated would likely be screaming about “our vaccine” being shipped overseas.
People in this region have resisted masks, threatened people who complained about maintaining distancing, and even continue to act as if we are still in the early days of this crisis when we were told it would merely go away.
This is not a political issue and never has been. Those who refuse to get vaccinated are committing malpractice on themselves and those close to them. There is nothing macho about refusing the vaccine. People around here have a hell of a lot of common sense. All should use it.