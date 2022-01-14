As I write this, the “omicron” variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across the country, infecting as many as a million people per day.
As with every new strain of the virus, the news of its advent was met with hysteria, panic and knee-jerk reactions from those who are inclined to panic, or take advantage of panic in others, by imposing or reimposing restrictions, mandates and shutdowns.
This reaction was not universal. Tennessee, for example, has not sought to enact any mandate or reimpose any shutdown. Many other states are the same. Moreover, even in a number of the states that were previously inclined toward restrictive regulations, there have been signs that the public has lost its tolerance for tight government control of travel, education and even face coverings.
The mayors of Chicago and New York City want schools reopened for in-person instruction, despite opposition from teachers’ unions. Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, facing a reelection campaign, has stated it’s now time to loosen restrictions. The new county executive of Nassau County in New York has announced, citing a “home rule” provision of state law, that local school districts need not enforce the governor’s mask mandate, and that Nassau County law enforcement officers will not enforce it, either.
Part of what is driving this trend is simple public “burnout” on restrictions and mandates. And part is being driven by what is happening with omicron infections. Simply put, they don’t appear to be as bad as prior strains of COVID. Cases are up, but deaths are down. There are still some hospitalizations, but the need for ICU beds is down.
I’m told that viruses tend to “mutate to the mean,” that is, over time they change to be more contagious, but less deadly. For example, the “Spanish flu” epidemic of 1918-19 killed hundreds of millions of people worldwide, among a world population that was far smaller than today. A little over a hundred years later, the flu is still very much with us.
But unlike the 1918 strain, the flu these days is seldom deadly to young and healthy people. Rather, it is the very elderly, the frail, those afflicted with other conditions, and those whose immune systems are compromised, such as organ transplant recipients. What does that sound like?
It sounds very much like the presently available data about the omicron strain now powering its way across the country. Now, to be clear, I am NOT saying omicron definitely is no worse than the flu. The data has not yet been fully analyzed. Omicron, moreover, is worse in that it appears to be more resistant to the present vaccines. These help make cases asymptomatic or mild, but vaccinated people can still get infected. (There is some indication that those with “booster” shots are pretty well protected against omicron infection.)
Again to be clear, I am also NOT saying omicron has made the vaccines worthless. Quite the contrary. I still think the vaccines are the best protection from the virus available to those who are able to take them.
Yes, “natural immunity” from having had and recovered from the virus may be as good, possibly better. But I wouldn’t recommend that anyone run out and get infected.
But what omicron may be is the first sign that the coronavirus is mutating toward the mean and becoming endemic, i.e., always around but manageable, like influenza has been. The most vulnerable among us will continue to need to be very careful. The rest of us can go about our business.
And the rapid spread of the omicron strain may mean that so many people will have become infected, or recovered, or have been vaccinated, that this pandemic will end as pandemics always do: It burns out. None of these results is certain. But there is enough evidence for us to hope. And hence, the title of this column.
Most of us want to get back to normal. Many of us are insisting on living the way we were used to living right now. You can count me as somewhere in between.
At my age, I need to be more careful than a 20-something. I can make my own decisions.
Not everyone, of course, feels this way. Members of the task force appointed by President Biden are talking about making COVID mandates permanent. What a lousy idea.
I have been blessed to be treated by fine health care providers.
But I have no interest in being ruled by health care Nazis, er, bureaucrats.