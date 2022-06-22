When we left last week’s column, I was enjoying ale-battered fish, onion rings and potato wedges at Gadsby’s Tavern, a place where George Washington ate from time to time and even had “Birthnight Balls” for both of his birthdays during the year. The banana bread pudding was especially good, and eating in the same place where Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe all ate made it that much more fun.
Although it could have been fun to sneak upstairs and see where President Jefferson held his inaugural ball, the bus had pulled up in front of the tavern and it was time to finish our day with Washington by heading to Mount Vernon.
On the bus ride there, we learned about how Mount Vernon fell into disrepair after Washington’s death and it was the women of the nation who saved it and turned it into the landmark we know today.
Just before the Civil War, Mount Vernon was in sad shape. Ann Pamela Cunningham, writing under the name “A Southern Matron,” challenged first the women of the South, and later women of the entire country, to save the home of George Washington from dilapidation. Cunningham then founded the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association of the Union and convinced John Augustine Washington III to sell the mansion and two hundred acres for $200,000. The association took over the estate in 1860.
So thanks to the women of our nation, the home of our first president was saved.
When we arrived at Mount Vernon, we had time to roam the grounds before touring the mansion. Tours of the mansion are given at certain times and with limited numbers so the lines don’t get too long and the place won’t be very crowded.
Instead of walking through the gardens around the mansion, I chose to take a short hike down to Washington’s tomb.
It was a good choice, I arrived just in time to see one of the visiting school groups take part in the daily wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb. Wreath-laying ceremonies consist of the Pledge of Allegiance, Gen. Washington’s prayer for his country, and the placement of a wreath.
It was nice to see the kids eagerly raise their hands to volunteer to lead the pledge, read the prayer and to be one of the two who would place the wreath at the tomb.
I thought about going further down the trail to see the original family vault, which the current tomb replaced in 1831, but I was afraid I would miss my time scheduled for the tour, so I headed for the mansion, stopping to photograph some of the farm along the way.
As I walked across the bowling green toward the mansion, I noticed it looked as if the building was covered in stone. I learned from one of our historians that it was really pine made to look like stone with a process known as rustication.
I found out from the Mount Vernon website that rustication is a technique designed to shape wooden siding to appear to be stone. This is done first by notching the faces and beveling the edges of weatherboards to give them the appearance of cut stone blocks. Next, the siding is painted with oil paint. Finally, sand is thrown onto the wet paint, creating a rough stone-like texture. Washington first rusticated the Mansion in 1758 to make it appear constructed of structural sandstone blocks, which were more expensive than wood or brick.
I made a brief pass through the upper gardens, took a couple of quick photos, and thought about going through the greenhouse. But I saw my group forming up for the tour, so I joined them and headed into the mansion.
We started in the New Room and made our way through the mansion. We passed through various rooms, stopping to look into the dining room, guest rooms and the study. I wish I had a study like Mount Vernon, all the books in large wall cabinets with glass fronts.
On the second floor we stopped at the Washingtons’ bed chamber where George and Martha slept. This is one place you genuinely know that “Washington slept here.” Sadly, it was also here, in the bed we were looking at, where Washington died of a severe throat infection on Dec. 14, 1799.
From the mansion, I walked to the Washington Museum and Education Center, which is loaded with artifacts, exhibits and videos (including interactive movies and a 4-D theater) that tell the story of Washington from birth to death. The museum also tells the story of the enslaved persons at Mount Vernon as well as the history of the site itself.
Mount Vernon is a great place to visit, but if you go, plan to spend a lot of time. The website where you buy tickets recommends three hours to take it all in. I can tell you the museum on its own takes at least two hours to really get into everything and see the movies. The time I was there, the end of May, the place was packed with schools on field trips. There was a line out the door for the 4-D theater, so I never got in. General admission includes access to the historic area, gardens, outbuildings and museums. Admission also includes an audio tour device.
I wish I could have explored more. I missed a large part of the farm and the gardens, but the bus was waiting to take the group back to the hotel/convention center for the evening American Battlefield Trust events.