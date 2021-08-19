I was recently browsing through music in my phone and came across Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant,” an 18-1/2 minute song recorded in 1967. The song tells an amusing story that actually happened; Guthrie was convicted once of littering, and when he was later called up for the Vietnam era military draft, the Army rejected him for his “criminal record.” If you haven’t listened to it recently, give it a try!
Guthrie continued to play this song at public events for over 50 years. He wasn’t really anti-war — he claimed to believe in “just wars,” like WWII. But he was definitely anti-stupid. He criticized the military, police, the judicial system for being inefficient and sometimes malevolent.
Guthrie performed the song in support of liberal movements, like George McGovern’s failed presidential bid. After learning that President Nixon owned a recording of “Alice’s Restaurant,” Guthrie jokingly suggested that explained why the Nixon tapes had an 18-1/2 minute gap.
As I listened to this song, it struck me that the message being offered by this 1960s liberal hippie wasn’t so different from the message one hears from the right wing today. He railed against inefficiency, foolish policies, the clumsiness of big government. He suggested the government surveilled dissenters like himself, and the little man didn’t get a fair shake. Dress Guthrie in a camo shirt and maybe add a tattoo, and his message would fit nicely on many of today’s right-wing radio and TV shows.
The two extreme wings of our society are saying similar things. It makes me think that we have more in common than we realize.
For all the similarities, while many self-proclaimed liberals might have been receptive to the message delivered in “Alice’s Restaurant,” they would reject it from the likes of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. And similarly, the folks who love that message coming from Tucker would largely reject it from Arlo.
Why would people reject a message in one setting but support it in another?
Perhaps it would be received differently because each political wing uses the argument (and facts, too) in service of different objectives.
If liberals like Arlo Guthrie talk about the malevolence of government officials, they use that argument to promote a more just society, a government that better protects and serves its people. Liberals generally want government to provide “side rails” to keep people from veering too far from their better selves. That means protecting minorities, creating kinder and gentler police forces, opening our nation’s arms to people in need of protection. Liberals frequently support voter reform that makes it easier for people to vote.
When someone like Tucker Carlson talks about the malevolence of government officials, he advocates for a smaller, more restrictive government that allows society to develop with fewer “side rails” to moderate behavior. Speakers like him promote opposition to immigration, reducing protections for minorities, and laws that make it harder for people to vote, all in the interest of voter security.
Just like opinions, facts can also be quoted in service of a cause. When readers don’t sympathize with the cause, they may reject the facts being used to support it.
That is where America is with vaccines. Some elements of our society have become so hypervigilant about their “individual liberty” that when you tell them not to cough on their neighbor, they feel you are interfering with a God-given right.
The U.S. is experiencing COVID’s fourth wave, and people are being hurt. One hundred and six hospital systems across the U.S., including Ballad, are postponing elective surgeries. Middle Tennessee is out of ICU beds. Oregon is sending troops to help staff hospitals. Tennessee had 12,909 new cases on Aug. 16; Florida has 56,036. Mississippi, after refusing to encourage vaccinations, begged FEMA to send the hospital ship, USN Comfort, and 1,000 hospital personnel.
We should not look at every proposal, rule or law through a liberal or conservative lens. Don’t reject facts and opinions just because they lead to a conclusion you don’t like.
Ninety to 95% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated; 99% of those dying are unvaccinated.
Masks are not perfect, but they reduce the number of virus-containing water droplets in the air.
Vaccinations are way less risky than getting COVID, even if you are young. If in doubt, speak to your doctor.