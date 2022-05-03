My wife and I completed building a new home last year. We enjoy gardening, but caring for a lawn gets old. As we started anew, we wondered if there was an alternative to grass.
We chose to establish a lawn of clover. Clover doesn’t need fertilizing, it is drought and pest resistant, and most importantly, does not require regular mowing.
Establishing a clover lawn is surprisingly easy. The trick is to plant clover seeds together with annual rye grass seed (very affordable at Colonial Heights Hardware). Annual rye germinates quickly to stabilize the soil and hold the clover seed in place. Clover requires longer to germinate, and grows slowly at first.
I sowed the annual rye in the fall of 2019, and it germinated in only seven days. Once sprouted, it was tough as nails and required little of the babying that a freshly seeded lawn normally demands. It turned lush green and looked similar to a conventional lawn. Several neighbors asked me what kind of “miracle seed” had transformed my red clay to a green lawn so quickly.
At the same time, we sowed clover seed. We chose Dutch white clover, which will grow about 6 inches tall. Other varieties are available with heights ranging from 4 to 18 inches. Clover seeds are tiny and round (like poppy seeds), about 800,000 seeds per pound. I bought 5 pounds at the Jonesborough Farm Cooperative for a few dollars per pound. Each seed is coated with “inoculant” — the bacteria that enables clover to manufacture its own fertilizer.
Clover seed is too small to dispense through a traditional seed spreader, but my wife invented a fantastic device. She took a clean sports drink bottle (with an extra-wide plastic cap) and drilled numerous holes in the cap. After filling the bottle with clover seeds, she used it like a giant salt shaker, shaking out clover seeds throughout our half-acre.
By winter 2019, our yard looked like a conventional lawn with the rye standing upright. But down between the grass blades, we could see tiny baby clover plants getting started. The lawn stayed that way through winter. In spring 2020, the clover started to grow again. By midsummer, the annual rye died (remember, it is ANNUAL rye) and as the soil warmed up, the clover really took off. By late summer, our lawn became a luxuriant carpet of green clover.
It is now about two years since we started our lawn. The clover forms a solid deep green surface of little clover leaves that beautifully covers the ground and effectively suppresses weeds.
During winter, deer graze the clover. They crop it close to the ground, but it stays green and quickly recovers in spring.
Throughout last summer, our clover lawn was covered with a sea of white clover flowers, on which all kinds of pollinator insects feasted. About half the insects visiting the clover were honeybees, but there were also many native bee species, and also butterflies and wasps.
On one occasion, I estimated the number of bees. I found there was a bee about every 2 feet, or one bee per 4 square feet, or perhaps 4,000 bees on my half-acre lawn that day.
If I mow once every four to five weeks, it controls the occasional weed that moves in. I set the mower on its highest setting, 4 inches. Since Dutch white clover grows 6 inches tall, this occasional mowing encourages the clover to grow even more thickly, branching out at the base.
When our newly planted cherry trees start producing in another year or two, they will benefit from having a healthy mix of pollinator insects in our neighborhood. Similarly, local farmers and vegetable gardeners also benefit.
If you have an adjacent neighbor with a perfectly manicured, golf course-style lawn, then you might not want to plant clover. It can spread, and your neighbor might not appreciate that. But if your neighborhood has average lawns, it shouldn’t be a problem. Common weed killers kill clover.
My clover lawn requires no fertilizing, and very little weeding, watering or mowing: no agricultural chemicals or lawn service needed. Clover is bright green year-round and resilient to light foot traffic. It feeds pollinators all summer.
If you are looking for a low-maintenance alternative to grass, consider a clover lawn!