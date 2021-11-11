As each election approaches, it is natural that candidates and their political parties seek whatever advantage they can. Many of these extraordinary attempts to alter the outcome of elections this year are unacceptable.
I’m not complaining about reasonable efforts to secure a safe election. I’m talking about legalized cheating, meant to win even when a party’s proposed policies are insufficient to gather a majority of votes.
Eighteen states have passed 30 laws designed to make voting more difficult and less fair. Here are some examples:
• Criminalize giving snacks or water to voters waiting in line: Florida, Georgia
• Limit early voting days or hours: Georgia, Iowa
• Reduce polling place availability (location or hours): Iowa, Montana
• Increase number of voters per precinct (causing longer lines): Nevada
• Limit number, location or availability of mail ballot drop boxes: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana
• Shorten window to apply for a mail ballot: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma
• Shorten deadline to deliver a mail ballot: Arkansas
• Eliminate or limit sending mail ballot APPLICATIONS to voters: Georgia, Iowa, Kansas
• Expand voter purges or risk faulty voter purges: Arizona, Iowa, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Utah
• Increase barriers for voters with disabilities: Alabama, Iowa, Texas
• Eliminate Election Day registration: Montana
The restrictions listed above are obnoxious because their purpose is to restrict the exercise of a constitutional right. It is difficult to find a historical parallel, except during Reconstruction. Congress needs to define uniform, minimum standards, ensuring all Americans have reasonable access to the ballot box.
As bad as those restrictions are, there are also additional methods being used to restrict voting rights: redistricting and gerrymandering.
The purpose of gerrymandering is to amplify a party’s power beyond what it deserves based on vote share. It is undemocratic, a way to put a thumb on the scale.
For example, in Pennsylvania, the gerrymandered congressional map gives Republicans a virtual lock on 13 of the 18 congressional districts, even when Democrats win the majority of the vote statewide.
In 2016 Michigan House elections, Democrats won just over 50% of the votes, but that vote sent a 57% majority of Republicans to the House. Gerrymandering.
Every 10 years, after the census, districts are redrawn. Some state legislatures delegate the redistricting to a non-political committee.
Other state legislatures do the redistricting themselves, and some gerrymander.
A study by the Center for American Progress suggests 59 U.S. congressional seats were shifted by gerrymandering between 2010 and 2016. Both parties participated, with 20 shifted in favor of Democrats and 39 in favor of Republicans. With about 700,000 people per district, that represents the legal (but immoral) manipulation of over 27 million votes.
Other Western democracies have implemented practices to eliminate this scourge on democracy. Some countries have direct elections, which make gerrymandering impossible.
Other countries have fixed, defined districts. When their census shows populations shift in or out, the number of representatives for that district can change, but the boundaries do not.
Lastly, six U.S. states use nonpolitical, independent commissions to draw boundaries — a solution that seems to work well.
Any one of these solutions could work in America.
Congress could set minimum standards, requiring the voting processes to be fair and open. It could prohibit state laws designed to make voting unnecessarily difficult, like prohibitions against providing water to voters standing in line.
Congress could fix gerrymandering.
There have been bills proposed in Congress that address these and related issues, but GOP congressional members refuse to engage. They won’t even discuss what the best solutions should be, rather like a third-grader who puts his fingers in his ears and says, “I can’t hear you” as he makes loud noises.
Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Tennessee’s two senators (Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty) seem blissfully unconcerned about these issues. They could have worked across the aisle with Democrats to improve their bills.
Perhaps they could have been “mavericks” in the style of the late John McCain and led a GOP effort to make our voting laws fairer.
Alas, our congressional delegation was so busy proving their loyalty to party leadership, they lost sight of their job.
Like most Republican congressional members, the Tennessee delegation supports ex-President Trump’s Big Lie but does nothing about unfair voting laws being promulgated in plain view.