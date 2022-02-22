Editor's Note: The Times News is giving readers a chance to command an army during the Civil War. At the end of last week’s scenario, readers voted for Option 2: Wear them down then counterattack, with 54.5% of the vote while Option 1: Hit them hard at dawn, received 45.5%. I have fought your choice so let’s head to the battlefield and see how things play out.
Good morning, general. I hope you were able to catch a couple of hours sleep. I rode our line from left to right. Elzey’s brigade is at the unnamed ford on our left supported by Hampton’s brigade and Stuart’s cavalry. At the bridge we have the brigades of Evans and Ewell supported by Holmes and Jackson with Bartow and Bee in reserve. All of our artillery is massed there with a clear field of fire of the other side. I would not want to be a Federal marching on the bridge.
Before I inspected the troops at Lewis Ford, I stopped at the hospital. I regret to inform you that Gen. Cocke died just a little while ago. I talked with Gen. Longstreet at Lewis Ford and he moved Jones' brigade to defend the ford along with Harrison’s cavalry. Longstreet has his brigade along with Early in support and has moved Cocke’s brigade, now under the command of Col. Hunton, and Bonham’s brigade, under the command of Col. Kirkland, to be held in reserve.
General, the engineers report the Federal camp fires seem to be blinking. That means the soldiers are marching. We can expect an attack very soon.
Riders coming in, general. The Federals are attacking the fords on our left and right and we are holding with no problems. The engineers report three brigades of Federals advancing on the bridge with two more forming up in the distance. Our artillery is about to open up, so you might want to put some cotton in your ears if you have it.
General, the slaughter at the bridge is terrible. The Federals are torn apart before they get there. What was left of one brigade reached the bridge and was driven back by Ewell. I wonder what has happened to the Federal artillery. The sun has been up for two hours and their big guns are quiet.
Riders coming in, general, message from Gen. Elzey. He said the Federal artillery near his position was redeploying toward the bridge, so he ordered his men to fix bayonets and charge. They pushed back the Yankees guarding the ford, and Hampton’s brigade followed and sent them running. Stuart’s cavalry then charged across and attacked the artillery before they could get their guns in position. Elzey said this uncovered a second battery, which turned its guns away from the bridge and on them.
General, a rider from Terry’s Scouts. He says the Federal artillery along the road to Centerville does not have a clear line of sight on the bridge and is moving.
General! This our moment to counterattack! The five Federal brigades at the bridge are badly beaten up and they have no artillery in place to counter with. I will send orders now.
Gen. Evans' brigade just charged across the bridge into a battered Yankee brigade on the other side and sent them running. Ewell, Holmes and Jackson’s brigade followed close behind. If you look to the left you can see Elzey, Hampton and Stuart have routed the Federal artillery and are turning their flank. Gen. Longstreet reports that Gen. Jones charged across at Lewis Ford and pushed back the lone Federal brigade there, and then Harrison’s cavalry scattered them. He said his four other brigades crossed unopposed.
It has just been reported that Gen. Hampton has been wounded and was replaced by Gen. Johnson. Terry’s Scouts report the arrival of 5,000 fresh Federals from Centerville and Radford’s cavalry says there are 2,500 more approaching from the same direction.
Those fresh 7,500 troops slowed our advance on their center but Longstreet with his five brigades has arrived and turned their left and is moving brigades into their rear. Radford’s cavalry and Terry’s Scouts are blocking the road, and we are moving two batteries across the bridge for close support.
General, the Yankee’s flanks have caved in and we have surrounded their center. Gen. Stuart reports that Gen. McDowell is cut off from the main body of his army and is trying to rally the brigades that are running to make a stand.
Bad news, general. Gen. Longstreet has been wounded and taken to a field hospital. Col. McRae has taken over his brigade. That means that three of the five brigades we have on that side have lost their commanders. I not sure how effective they will be for the rest of the battle.
With our artillery’s support, Gen. Jackson has charged into the trapped Yankee line and has captured 2,500 prisoners. Gen. Holmes followed on Jackson’s right and captured 250 infantry and an artillery battery. Another 350 Yankees surrendered to Harrison’s cavalry along with another battery of artillery.
General. the whole Federal army is falling apart. Gen. Jackson is continuing to press his attack and has captured another 2,500 infantry. Gen. Johnston and his staff are riding toward Centerville to see if they can find Gen. McDowell and demand his surrender. He is the senior commander here, but I think you deserve the honor.
The surrounded Federals have all surrendered. We are scattered all over the place chasing what’s left of their army. I’m sending our more beat-up brigades and artillery back to defensive positions on Bull Run Creek just to be safe. The rest will form up and follow us toward Centerville and Gen. Johnston while the cavalry regroups and fans out in a screen to pick up stragglers.
Rider coming, general. Maybe it’s good news. Gen. Johnston and his staff were attacked by Federal cavalry near Centerville. They are holding out against the Yankee horsemen until reinforcements can get to them. Gen. Johnston also reports Federal artillery on the road from Centerville heading our way.
Two more riders, general. Terry’s Scouts and Stuart’s cavalry report Gen. McDowell trying to re-form three brigades not far from our position. Gen. Jackson is closest to Gen. Johnston, so I will send him there and turn the rest towards the reforming army.
Word from Gen. Johnston. He says he has captured the Federal cavalry and artillery with the help of Gen. Jackson and will continue on to occupy Centerville.
General, there appear to be several riders approaching. It’s Gen. Stuart and his cavalry and they are escorting a group of Federal officers. It’s Gen. McDowell! He has come to surrender his sword and ask for terms.
Word from Gen. Johnston. He says there are no Federals in Centerville and he congratulates you on your victory.
General, you are not going to believe this. A lone Federal brigade somehow slipped around us at Bull Run Creek and attacked the bridge from behind. The forces I sent back there rallied and tried to capture them but they got away. One of our officers recognized the Yankee officer in charge from his days at West Point. It was a colonel named William T. Sherman.
I guess we can’t catch them all. Well, general, if you want to sit here a moment and catch your breath, I have the finial battle reports. We have captured 23,050 Federal soldiers, four batteries of artillery plus their commanding general.
Now for our numbers. I don’t think you want to hear this, general. We made a lot of widows and fatherless children these past two days. We have 2,780 dead and 5,591 wounded.
We won the battle. But with bloodshed like that, can we afford to fight the war?
This ends our scenario for “You Fight the Battle.” Next week I will wrap things up with a comparison between our readers' battle and the historical battle.