“At the outbreak of the American war, in common with many of my countrymen, I felt very indifferent as to which side might win; but if I had any bias, my sympathies were rather in favor of the North, on account of the dislike which an Englishman naturally feels at the idea of Slavery. But soon a sentiment of great admiration for the gallantry and determination of the Southerners, together with the unhappy contrast afforded by the foolish bullying conduct of the Northerners, caused a complete revulsion in my feelings, and I was unable to repress a strong wish to go to America and see something of this wonderful struggle.”
— Lt. Col. Arthur J.L. Fremantle of England’s Coldstream Guards
While observing America’s Civil War, Fremantle spent time in Tennessee riding along with Col. St. Leger Grenfell, inspector general of cavalry to Gen. Braxton Bragg and the Army of Tennessee. Fremantle later wrote in his journal an observation made by Grenfell about Confederate officers.
“Col. Grenfell told me that the only way in which an officer could acquire influence over the Confederate soldiers was by his personal conduct under fire,” said Fremantle. “They hold a man in great esteem who in action sets them an example of contempt for danger; but they think nothing of an officer who is not in the habit of leading them; in fact such a man could not possibly retain his position. Col. Grenfell’s expression was, ‘every atom of authority has to be purchased by a drop of your blood.’ ”
Grenfell’s observation was very true, and the numbers bear this out. Even though there were many more Union generals than Confederate, almost twice as many Confederate generals died in combat or from wounds suffered in battle. Many times they died while leading from the front or doing jobs that should have been performed by a lower rank.
Probably the most famous of these was Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, who died after being wounded at Chancellorsville.
It’s the job of cavalry or rangers and not a corps commander to go out and scout the enemy’s lines. But that is what Jackson did after the first day of fighting at the Battle of Chancellorsville. Going beyond his own lines under cover of darkness, Jackson learned the location and disposition of the Yankees. But he returned to a different section of his own lines and the soldiers mistook him and his staff for Yankee cavalry and opened fire, wounding Jackson. The wound cost him an arm, and the infection that followed cost him his life.
Gen. Jackson would not be the only corps commander to lose his life scouting the enemy’s position while beyond his own lines.
Before the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, the Confederate line encompassed Pine Mountain as well. This formed a difficult to defend bulge in the lines. When the generals of the Army of Tennessee rode to a clearing in front of the lines to observe the bulge and the Yankees, they promptly drew cannon fire and swiftly returned to their line. Except for one.
Corps Commander Gen. Leonidas Polk wasn’t happy with his observations and rode back out for another look. It was then that a cannon ball ripped through his body and killed him instantly.
Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, commanding the Army of Tennessee, remembered, “Lt. Gen. Polk, unconsciously exposed by his characteristic insensibility to danger, fell by the third shot, which passed from left to right through the middle of his chest. The death of this eminent Christian and soldier, who had been distinguished in every battle in which the Army of Tennessee had been engaged, produced deep sorrow in our troops.”
The Battle of Franklin (Tennessee) shows more than any other battle the tendency of Confederate generals to bleed for respect. Six rebel generals were killed, seven wounded and one captured. Among those killed was Division Commander Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne.
Cleburne, on horseback, led a charge over Union breastworks only to have the horse shot out from under him. He quickly found another horse and started over the breastworks again, only to have that horse killed. He then charged in on foot and was shot and killed.
Another general killed at the Battle of Franklin was Brigade Commander Gen. Otho F. Strahl. As the battle grew in intensity and the deaths mounted, Strahl put away his sword and picked up a rifle and cartridge box from a dead private and began fighting in the ranks alongside the other soldiers when he was killed.
The highest ranking general on either side of the war to be killed in battle was also a Confederate.
When the Confederate advance stalled during the first day’s fighting at the Battle of Shiloh, Army Commander Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston, the highest ranking Confederate general in the field, personally led a brigade in a successful charge to get things moving again.
This would be like having Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower going ashore in the first wave of landing craft at Omaha Beach during D-Day of WWII.
Johnston was wounded in the charge and died shortly after. His death allowed Gen. U.S. Grant to turn defeat into victory, and the Confederacy never found as aggressive a general in the Western Theater to take his place. Because of this, generals Grant, William T. Sherman and Phil Sheridan were all able to come east and deal with Robert E. Lee.
Speaking of Gen. Lee: During the Battle of the Wilderness in 1864, the Confederate lines were momentarily broken. As reinforcements in the form of Gen. John Gregg’s Texas Brigade arrived on the field, Lee shouted to them, “Texans always move them” and began to ride forward with the troops as if to lead them in the charge. The soldiers seeing this halted and began to shout, “Lee to the rear.” A sergeant took hold of the horse’s reins as the soldiers continued to shout, “Go back, Gen. Lee, go back.”
Lee finally relented and the men cheered him as he rode to the rear.
In 1894, Texan B.J. Parrent wrote, “I know we told him that if he would go to the rear we would whip the Yankees. I am confident that no one man is entitled to the credit or honor of causing Gen. Lee to go to the rear; every man there would have gladly died to save one drop of his precious blood, and I am confident that Gen. Lee saw a determination in the faces of his men to conquer or die, and felt confident that he could trust the battle to them. He turned his horse and was soon out of sight.”
It was good that Lee went to the rear. Gen. James Longstreet, second in command of the Army of Northern Virginia, was seriously wounded in the shoulder and neck while leading an attack shortly afterwards. Lee would be without his most trusted officer until the siege of Petersburg.