Earlier this year, I wrote a column in which I discussed the extensive use of online instruction at all levels of education, and especially at the collegiate level, in this time of pandemic. I noted that a significant number of parents, and some students, are dissatisfied with remote education.
I also observed that the level of satisfaction in online instruction was higher in feedback received by our local community college, Northeast State, and speculated on the reasons why.
It could be, I said, that the NSCC faculty was just better at it than some other faculties, which might not be as well-trained or experienced in remote education. Another reason, I thought, might be that parents and students are more tolerant of remote learning from a community college than from a much more expensive university.
Several months have passed, and the pandemic continues. Recent bad COVID numbers have driven some public schools that had been open back to remote instruction. Most college classes have been exclusively, or nearly exclusively, online.
Dissatisfaction with remote learning continues. Recently, I saw a lecture by Larry Bridgesmith (taught online, of course), who teaches dispute resolution at both Vanderbilt and Belmont universities, in which he, as a teacher, complained about teaching by Zoom or WebEx. He said he simply could not tell from looking out over the little screens of the students who had logged in whether they were paying attention.
From the consumer standpoint, I’ve read complaints that the practical effect of remote instruction will be that a large number of students will lose a semester, or even two semesters, of their education. I don’t know if these estimates are correct, but a number of people believe them. It doesn’t help that some of the affected students are paying a great deal of money for instruction they, or their parents, believe to be substandard.
I wondered, when I heard Bridgesmith and read the reports, how it is going at Northeast State. Instruction there is largely remote, too. So I contacted NSCC President Dr. Bethany Bullock and sent her one of the complaining pieces I’d seen. She responded immediately.
As it turns out, Northeast State is still getting good feedback on the quality of online instruction. The college has been reviewing data to measure student success during the time of pestilence- driven online instruction.
Among the benchmarks reviewed are grades and dropout rates. Dr. Bullock reports that “in almost every instance of statistical analysis, students … garnered significantly better grades in online courses taught by (NSCC) faculty compared to courses … online taught by other faculty.”
That’s encouraging for Northeast State. But why is it true? Dr. Bullock addressed that, too. She believes there are three major reasons.
First, Northeast State faculty continue to meet with students one-on-one, even if the meetings are virtual. Secondly, Northeast State faculty have access to training in online platforms and instruction. Finally, Northeast State offers both faculty and students support in the use of information technology.
Dr. Bullock readily admits that she and most faculty would rather have students on campus engaged in in-person learning. She knows that this won’t happen in significant numbers as long as COVID is raging. She is justifiably proud for Northeast State having already had online options that could simply be expanded to cope with the pandemic.
Dr. Bullock’s reasoning makes sense to me in light of my personal experience. I have worked remotely for years, after hours, if ill, or while traveling. I have worked remotely much more since the pandemic washed over us. I think I now have a good feel about what works remotely, and what doesn’t.
Chances of success in anything are increased by investing the time to learn how to use your tools. I have mediated several cases using Zoom. All were successful. Before undertaking remote mediation, I took something like five hours of instruction and training in online mediation and arbitration. We made sure we had staff members who were trained in Zoom. I practiced. I made the lawyers in the cases I mediated practice.
Applying these experiences to the world of education, it’s easy to see why Northeast State instructors have done well in remote instruction. The college has made the investment in training that makes success possible.
One wonders if such investment has been possible at mega-universities.
Dissatisfaction with higher education is much broader than online instruction. Many are now questioning the viability of the present university model. In finding ways to improve education, the larger institutions have, I think, much to learn from community colleges.