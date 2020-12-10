A recent opinion column in this newspaper by syndicated writer Cal Thomas questioned the mental health of President-elect Joe Biden.
Thomas claims Biden referenced the authors of biblical Psalms as “‘palmists.’ Twice” and that Biden engaged in “malapropisms, slurred words, mispronouncing words” and confused people’s names.
“This is no laughing matter,” writes Thomas. “A president of the United States needs to be physically fit and mentally aware …”
A hit piece is defined as a published article or post aiming to sway public opinion with false or biased information in a way that appears objective and truthful. You should ready yourself for a lot of hit pieces in the coming months and years.
Nowhere in his article does Thomas mention that Biden grew up with a serious stutter, and that he still struggles to overcome this verbal handicap. Occasional slurred words, use of “wrong” words, are common for people overcoming stutters. Biden has displayed these symptoms all his life, and they appear to have nothing to do with his age or general health.
My Grandma Birdie stuttered. In her effort to express herself, she would sometimes substitute a word for one she was struggling with.
Often the substituted word was not quite as “right” as the word she wanted to use, but the right word just wouldn’t emerge from her mouth.
As a child, I once accompanied Grandma Birdie in a store. A stranger dismissed her rudely after she had difficulty expressing herself. She looked at me and rolled her eyes, as if to say, “what a moron.” But she held her tongue. My grandmother was kind, generous and intelligent; those who underestimated her were guilty of poor judgment.
My wife’s mother, Dorothy, had a speech impediment that began when she had a stroke. She became aphasic, meaning that she was unable to generate words that allowed her to normally communicate her thoughts.
She was a dignified, educated and intelligent woman, and my wife was able to have long and complex discussions with her. But to the casual observer, she appeared unable to communicate her thoughts, and some people would wrongly conclude she lacked intelligence.
As she aged, Dorothy spent some time in a hospital. We made a sign that we hung over her bed. It read something like, “I am aphasic. I am not intellectually handicapped. Please speak in a normal voice and enable me to respond with yes/no answers.” When I showed her the sign, she gave us a big grin of approval and pointed to a spot over her bed where she wanted it hung.
Biden’s speech deficiency is nowhere as challenging as Dorothy’s. And unlike my grandmother, he has largely overcome his stutter. But he still struggles with it.
You could argue that a stutter makes Biden imperfect and therefore unqualified to be president. However, that argument flies in the face of the facts, as all our presidents have been imperfect people, and some turned out to be great leaders.
Stuttering does not exclude people from greatness. James Earl Jones, Nicole Kidman, Carly Simon, Winston Churchill, Mel Tillis, King George VI, John Stossel, Marilyn Monroe and Bill Withers are among those listed by the Stuttering Foundation as stutterers.
There have been fake videos circulated on the internet that purport to show Biden speaking unintelligibly. However, if you watched Biden’s speeches made during his nomination at the Democratic Convention and after the election, and live interviews since, you can appreciate the false videos for what they are.
Not surprisingly, folks criticizing Biden for his speech generally did not criticize President Trump for his odd and sometimes bizarre way of speaking. Do you remember “covfefe,” or when Trump asked about the “oranges” of the Mueller investigation, twice? Attempts by Trump and his supporters to undermine Biden’s presidency with a false narrative — that he is intellectually incapable of serving — are disingenuous hit pieces, pure and simple.
When people engage in name-calling or make groundless criticisms of political opponents, we should understand them for what they are. Such attacks are an alternative to a serious discussion of policy. The proponent of such attacks is essentially admitting they can’t win an argument over policy, so they instead create false narratives to disparage their opponent.