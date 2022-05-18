Hi! My name is Kristin and I am the Kingsport Times News’ newest online content intern.
If you have been reading the paper for more than a couple years, you may remember me from my articles about Dobyns Bennett’s marching band, my experience with German exchange students, or my monthlong backpacking trip in the Pisgah National Forest.
Since then, I have graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and have spent two years at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In those two years, I have taken up new interests that I would have never guessed a band nerd such as myself would have taken up.
First, I have discovered the mind-blowing art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and I have actually had the chance to travel and live in Brazil for a month. I plan on writing all about my experiences with the culture of Brazil, as well as the self defense art form of Jiu Jitsu. I have especially become passionate about teaching women how to stand up for themselves in everyday environments, which is exactly what Jiu Jitsu can do.
I have also found a passion in weightlifting, which is also a unique thing for a woman to do. When I grew up, I heard many myths about young women lifting weights, including that lifting too young would stunt my growth, and that lifting too heavy would make me look manly.
After two years of lifting the heaviest weight I can, it might be anecdotal evidence, but these myths were busted (in my experience). In fact, I can only say good things about weight lifting; it gave me confidence and endurance to face other tough things in life. This summer I plan on spotlighting how women can get into weight lifting, or an alternative daily movement that will better their physical and mental health.
I am looking forward to exploring these topics and reporting on much more using digital platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and this might be a crazy one to hear, but TikTok! It is old news that news is taking on different forms, but I intend on truly diving into these different forms.
-K