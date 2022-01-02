College football is dead. For that matter, so are basketball and many other sports. Perhaps I should say, “dead as we know them.”
The advocates for the “student-athletes,” who likened scholarship holders to persons in bondage, have won the day. And even if there are only a tiny few who are making money under the “Name, Image, Likeness” (NIL) rules, that “development” has been hailed as the sports equivalent of the Emancipation Proclamation. Actually, as of this moment, the impact of NIL is relatively insignificant unless one sees a sports gambling company paying a top recruit to go to Deion Sanders’ team.
Then there is the “transfer portal.” An athlete can enroll at BITSY U for the fall semester and jump into the portal in December and play spring ball at ETSY College. Is that educational? Educational? What the hell is a college education anyway? Who needs an education when you can get paid to endorse Harry’s Honda and play at every four-year institution in a 75-mile radius of your hometown in two years? Going to class is a joke.
But it is all about the money, right? Well, the purveyors of sports — ESPN, CBS, FOX — are willing to pay the “institutions” billions for a Saturday Smack Down. It is the NFL with a caste system. The Power Five on one level, Gang of Five (or whatever) on another: A sliding scale of monetary worth. Well, where does that money come from? Advertisers and the fannies in the seats, i.e., the “Romans” in the coliseum, i.e., us.
The problem with the transfer portal is that, like NIL, there are a relatively small number who duck into the “pipe” and emerge on the other side starting for another school and becoming more attractive to the NFL. The vast majority are in purgatory. Bear in mind that virtually every high-profile athlete in the portal got there on advice from, and money from, handlers, agents, pimps (of sorts) and questionable lawyers. As they emerge, their futures are tied in one way or another to these bloodsuckers. It is a percentage obligation that continues for some time. Does this not sound like a form of bondage?
Let’s move on to the scumbag schools that eagerly accepted bowl invitations but never showed up for the games. It must be conceded that some schools did have late surges of COVID.
However, after two-plus years, they should have had controls in place. They should have been prepared to handle the inevitable.
Every school not in the playoff had a head coach who extolled the virtues of the bowl season. Listen carefully to the coach-speak: “We get three extra weeks of ‘preparation’ which helps us work our younger players.” What the coaches like is the December equivalent of spring practice. The actual game doesn’t really matter. And then, players can “opt” out of the game or “opt” into the portal.
UNC had four players who opted out of the Orange Bowl last year. The last time the Tar Heels had been in the Orange Bowl was 1949. Those four guys opted out, were drafted, and all four had good rookie years in the NFL. Their mission was accomplished. The team lost in the fourth quarter. Rah! Rah! Carolina.
There is no doubt but that some schools never intended to play, unless they had no choice. They wanted that practice. They did not institute the COVID protocols seriously, if at all. UCLA is the prime culprit. It accepted the Holiday Bowl invitation. It practiced.
The morning of the bowl, UCLA opted itself out. And its athletic director never even called NC State’s athletic director to discuss the matter. What happened to NC State and its fans was deplorable: Fly across the country to learn Chip Kelly and his “cubs” had hightailed it back to LA to go into hibernation. UCLA should be banned from all bowls for five years.
Of course, there will be no ban. No one runs the ship. College athletics is the sports equivalent of America in “1883.”