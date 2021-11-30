Many of the medical technologies we have today were either created or greatly improved during the Civil War. One example of this is when you call 911 with a medical emergency and the ambulance arrives at your door.
There were ambulances at the start of the Civil War, but in name only. They were wagons assigned to the quartermaster corps and driven by civilians. They would carry supplies and ammunition to the front, and then the wounded would be loaded on for the ride to the rear. The stretcher bearers were often regimental musicians or soldiers carrying wounded to the rear to escape battle. None of them had medical training.
That all changed in August 1862, when Dr. Jonathan Letterman, medical director for the Army of the Potomac, established the ambulance corps.
Letterman had wagons built that were dedicated only to the moving of the wounded. The new ambulances weighed only 750-pounds, included spring suspension for a smoother ride and were pulled by a team of four horses. There were compartments built into the wagon to store medical supplies needed by the ambulance corps on the field, with a lock box under the driver’s seat to make it difficult for soldiers to steal bedding and morphine reserved for the wounded.
The ambulance could carry six wounded along with the driver and two stretcher bearers. Those stretcher bearers were also trained to help care for the soldiers, and standards were put in place for both ambulance and crew with regular inspections to ensure quality of care.
Letterman also established a line of care still followed by the military today. A field dressing station would be established near the front lines where tourniquets were applied, bleeding controlled if possible and wounds dressed. The ambulance corps then transported the wounded to the field hospital so doctors could perform emergency surgery. After that, the ambulance corps transported the patients for long-term care at hospitals far from the battle field.
When the wounded arrived at a hospital, another Civil War innovation would come into play.
The minie ball bullet used during the Civil War was twice the size of the modern military round and was made of lead. The soft metal would expand on impact and shatter large sections of bone, leaving the surgeon no option but to amputate. But despite what Hollywood would have you think, doctors didn’t put patients on the table, give them a bullet to bite on and then saw away. Amputations were a series of surgical incisions to fold skin and muscle back before any bone was cut and were almost always done under anesthesia, mainly chloroform.
At the start of the war, chloroform was administered to a patient by soaking a handkerchief with it and then covering the nose. The process was wasteful as the chloroform quickly evaporated, and when you are doing thousands of amputations, every drop is precious — even more so in the South, where the Union blockade severally limited supplies.
In response to this problem, Confederate Dr. Julian John Chisolm created a more efficient method to deliver chloroform, the anesthesia inhaler. Chisolm’s inhaler was a small box with a perforated circle on the side. Inside the box was a sponge. Two tubes came out of the end of the box to be placed in the patient’s nose. Chloroform was dripped onto the sponge, and the patient breathed through the tubes as chloroform mixed with air in the box to created a more efficient anesthesia.
Chisolm’s inhaler only used about one-sixteenth of the chloroform needed for the handkerchief method.
After amputation came the need for prosthetics. Mississippi spent 20% of its annual budget on artificial limbs for its veterans in the first year after the war. The need was so great across the country that 133 patents were filed for prosthetic designs in the 12 years following the war. Compare this to the 34 patents filed in the 15 years before the war.
One of the more innovative prosthetic designs was by James Hanger, a Virginian who was an engineering student at Washington College (now Washington & Lee University) in Lexington when he volunteered for the war.
Hanger lost his leg to a cannon ball at the Battle of Philippi, West Virginia, in 1861. He was captured and a Federal doctor amputated his leg above the knee. He was soon sent home in a prisoner exchange with a standard issue artificial leg for the time.
But Hanger was not happy with the leg and began working on a new design.
He created a new design with an articulating knee joint, ankle joint and eventually a rubber foot. He carved his first design out of barrel staves and stunned his parents, who didn’t know what he was working on, when he walked down the steps of his home only five months after having his leg amputated.
The “Hanger Limb” added many features and design elements still used today. Hanger spent the rest of the war designing prosthetic limbs for wounded soldiers, eventually turning it into his life’s work. In 1915, Hanger traveled to Europe to help soldiers who lost limbs during WWI.
The Civil War also brought about many changes in surgical procedures, hospital care and sanitation that are still in use today. But space is limited, so I will stop here today and perhaps come back to this in the future.