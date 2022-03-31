As the tragedy in Ukraine unfolds, it is curious to note what religious organizations in Russia and Ukraine have to say about the matter. Two-thirds of the people in both countries claim to be Eastern Orthodox, the world’s second-largest Christian church. You might expect that the church in both countries would be of a similar mind, but you’d be wrong.
The governments of Russia and Ukraine have a close relationship with the Orthodox Church. There is even a name for that relationship, “symphonia,” which assures reciprocal reverence. Without an American-style separation of church and state, these churches’ perception of events is greatly affected by the government they are in bed with. Understanding how these churches behave is a powerful lesson on the merits of separation of church and state.
The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has a long history of involvement in Russian state matters. Back in the 18th and 19th centuries, the ROC was essentially a department within the Russian empire’s government. Peter the Great (1682-1725) appointed all bishops, and the church was run by a Holy Synod, to which he made appointments. Later, Catherine the Great (1729-1796) seized church lands and placed priests on a government salary. Naturally, the teachings and public comments made by the ROC were carefully weighed to please the Russian government, at whose pleasure they served.
After the Russian Revolution overthrew the tsar (1917), the communists took a dark view of the church, which had long served the tsar’s interests. About 200,000 clergy were killed during the 60 years of communist rule in the Soviet Union (according a 1995 Russian commission), and 40,000 churches were destroyed.
Today, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has supported the rehabilitation of the ROC. Putin advertises himself as a supporter of “traditional family values.” He claims to oppose liberal agenda, promotes legislation against LGBTQ rights, and says he is all for Christianity, even as he bombs hospitals in Ukraine.
Like the tsars of old, Putin is supported by the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church. Patriarch Kirill describes the Ukrainian war as “a crusade to safeguard Orthodox values and the unity of the faithful.”
It might be surprising to Americans that the head of the Russian Orthodox Church parrots Putin’s talking points, even though two-thirds of the people whose homes Putin is destroying are members of the Orthodox Church. Orthodox churches around the world have urged Kirill to change his stance, to no avail.
It might surprise Americans, but it doesn’t surprise Russians or Ukrainians.
Putin has reportedly showered the ROC with gifts like a 6-acre walled complex, including a luxurious former imperial residence, complete with a $43 million renovation budget. Putin provided Kirill with a 100-foot luxury yacht, a luxury railroad car, and other favors.
The ROC and the Russian government find it useful to support one another — symphonia.
Religious institutions are made up of people, and people can be blinded by self-interest. Ukrainians are being blown to bits, but Putin can depend on Kirill being supportive.
Here in America, government cannot directly support religious organizations. Our Constitution prohibits the establishment of a state religion, and as Thomas Jefferson wrote, builds a “wall of separation between church and state.” However, there are Americans who want to change that.
Many religious organizations in America now benefit from federal and state funds to run prison programs, child adoption services, and other enterprises. Tennessee and certain other states support religious schools through voucher programs. Gov. Bill Lee advocates paying a religious college to create dozens of publicly funded religious charter schools. These relationships can be profitable for churches; they also provide power and influence that some churches desire.
Churches that suckle at the breast of government lose their independence, their voice, their integrity. It diminishes the very things we value in religious institutions.
Government corruption is encouraged when religious organizations are dedicated to currying favor and demonstrating support for government administrations.
We should remember James Madison’s admonition, “religion and government will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together.”
Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (appointed by Ronald Reagan) wrote, “Those who would renegotiate the boundaries between church and state must therefore answer a difficult question: why would we trade a system that has served us so well for one that has served others so poorly?”