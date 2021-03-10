If you have followed my writing during the past few years, you are aware that one of my current concerns is the declining number of Christians in the Middle East.
For five years I sat on the board of a private foundation that was concerned with educating young Christians in Israel and Palestine.
One aspect of that service is that we have a large number of young Christians in Israel and Palestine in need of vocational education.
I have never forgotten that the headmaster of an Anglican private school teaching hotel services told me at one point the school had a student population of 70% Christian and 30% Muslim. Today those figures are reversed.
Why? The Anglican school provides a better education, and many young Muslims have become aware of that fact. Further, Christians in the Middle East are fleeing that area.
His Holiness Pope Francis spent this past weekend in Iraq. The pope had previously been invited to Iraq, but because of the war in that country his security was an issue. He accepted the current invitation from Iraq’s President Barham Salih.
Pope Francis presided over a group of religious leaders on the windswept Plain of Ur, where the faithful believe God revealed himself to the Prophet Abraham, the patriarch of Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths.
The pope had a meeting with the 94-year-old cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.
The grand ayatollah is a Shite cleric who feels differently than other Shite clerics in that religion should not govern the affairs of the state.
An example of the decline of Christians is that between 2003 and 2010, more than half of Iraq’s Christians left the country — therefore leaving in Iraq only 500,000 Christians from a high of as many as 1.4 million.
As recently as the mid-20th century, Christians made up 10% of the country’s population. Today, Christians make up only 1% of Iraq’s population.
Pope Francis met with Shite leaders as well as some of Iraq’s disappearing religious minorities, including Iraq Sabean leaders whose monotheistic faith shares some elements with Christianity and has St. John the Baptist as its central prophet.
The pope’s invitation was extended by Iraq’s President Salih in July 2019 hoping it would help the country heal after years of conflict.
Today’s column could have included Gov. Mario Cuomo’s political problems with young women on his staff, but I felt this topic differs from the politics one normally finds in my writing.
At a time like today, the message of Pope Francis is really appropriate.