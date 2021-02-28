Lately I have been hit with many posts on Facebook claiming that renewables and electric vehicles are not nearly as environmentally friendly as I purport. And I will agree that EVs, wind and solar are not 100% clean, as any manufacturing has some environmental downsides. So we must often look at the alternatives and pick which is the lesser of evils.
One issue raised was how much water is used in the extraction of lithium, as about 500,000 gallons of water are needed to extract one ton of lithium. That definitely sounds like a lot of water. And if we go through the math, assuming 23 pounds of lithium used in a typical EV battery, that requires 5,750 gallons of water per car. That is definitely an environmental impact, but how does that compare to the alternative?
The EPA says the average car in the U.S. gets 25.7 miles per gallon. So, if we assume a 150,000-mile life of a car, that car will burn about 5,840 gallons of gas. Gryphon, an oil services company, says it takes about 10 gallons of water to frack a gallon of oil. So a gas car will use 58,400 gallons of water, or more than 10 times that of an electric vehicle.
So while the electric vehicle is far from perfect, it is much better than the alternative. And because that lithium battery pack can be recycled, the lithium can be used over and over again, which is not possible with gasoline.
Another set of concerns circles around how much lithium we have and how most of the lithium is in Chile, Bolivia and Argentina, and are we not just trading Middle East oil for a lithium monopoly. While there is a lot of lithium in those three aforementioned countries, the USA is nearly self-sufficient as we produce 75% of our lithium needs, according to the U.S. Geological Services.
I know Tesla for one is expanding lithium capacity in Nevada and claims there is enough lithium there to convert our entire transportation fleet to electric drive. And based on proven reserves of lithium from the USGS we have enough to build 7.5 billion vehicles, or more than triple the number of vehicles currently operating around the world. And again, at end of life that lithium can be recycled. So I do not see a limit here.
Another post floating around is how windmill blades from old windmills are filling up landfills, again a real problem. But with windmill blades made mostly of fiberglass or carbon fibers which do take up space, there is no leaching of hazardous chemicals from a buried blade.
How does that compare to a common alternative the natural gas peaker plant? According to the EPA, there are more than 3.2 million abandoned oil and gas wells of which nearly half have not been properly capped and shut down. Those uncapped wells are leaking methane, hydrogen sulfide and other hazardous materials. And those wells that are properly decommissioned also have an impact on landfills. Once again, I see wind as a clear winner here as far as environmental impacts.
A final complaint is that wind is a big bird killer, killing upwards of 500,000 birds a year, a definite problem. But in looking at the alternatives, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, double that number of birds are killed in oil pits, evaporation ponds and heater treaters used at oil wells. And both those numbers are dwarfed by the number of birds killed by cats, about 2 billion, or by flying into windows on buildings and homes — 624 million. So, again in this context windmills, while not perfect, are not worse than the alternative.
Looking at the lesser of evils is one reason I am actually for pipelines. For as long as we are using oil and natural gas, pipelines are the most environmentally friendly way to move it. Far safer and fewer spills than rail or tanker trucks.
So let’s not let the quest of perfection get in the way of what is a good, solid step forward.