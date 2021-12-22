In between these two massive movements of troops was Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his cavalry, raiding all around West Tennessee and disrupting Union movements and Grant’s supplies for three months down the Mobile and Ohio Railroad.
Forrest did not want to go on this raid into West Tennessee. To do so meant crossing the Tennessee River, which would cut him off from any help from the Army of Tennessee near Murfreesboro and make it easy to trap him against the banks of the river when he returned. But, in spite of his concerns, he followed orders and conducted a series of very daring raids.
Forrest was returning toward Middle Tennessee after the successful conclusion of his West Tennessee campaign, hoping to cross the river at Clinton, when his luck almost ran out at a place called Parker’s Crossroads.
“On the morning of the 31st we moved off in the direction of Lexington, but had not gone more than four miles before we met the skirmishers of the enemy,” Forrest wrote. “We engaged and fought six regiments, driving them back, they took shelter in a grove of timber of about 60 acres inclosed by a fence and surrounded by open fields.”
Forrest’s cavalry had run into a Union brigade under the command of Col. Cyrus L. Dunham and, in typical fashion, struck swiftly.
Col. John I. Rinaker, 122nd Illinois Infantry, recalled “the advance of our brigade met the advance of the rebels and skirmishing immediately began, the rebels being driven back into the woods west of the Lexington Road. The mounted infantry of the 18th Illinois were sent forward through the woods and drew the fire of the rebel artillery, they then using six pieces. One of our guns was put in position and fired at random, we then not being able to see the enemy. To that shot the rebels responded with several pieces, at once dismounting our gun.”
It was then that the Federals deployed to the fenced-in grove of timber that Forrest had noted. With his larger enemy now fixed in position, Forrest’s cavalry now maneuvered and attacked from several directions.
“I had sent four companies to Clarksburg to protect and advise me of any advance from Huntingdon, and finding that we were able to whip the enemy, dismounted a portion of my cavalry to support my artillery and attack in front while I could flank them on each side and get Col. A.A. Russell’s regiment, 4th Alabama Cavalry, in their rear,” Forrest wrote.
Forrest’s tactics worked. Col. Rinaker wrote, “At this time the rebels, over 6,000 strong, advanced against our position in two columns, the smaller one, about 2,000 strong, advanced toward our front; they being mounted were thrown into confusion by our shells, with suffering much punishment, and were then driven by our skirmishers on to their main force which was advancing across the field on our right flank, and had so far advanced as to flank us, compelling us to change our front to the north.”
Forrest only had 1,800 troopers.
The battle was going well for the Confederates, they had isolated a part of the Federal brigade, who wanted to surrender, and were on three sides of the whole brigade with the Rebel artillery now in a key position to target the Union lines.
“We occupied the battlefield, were in possession of the enemy’s dead and wounded and their three pieces of artillery and had demanded a surrender of the brigade, which would doubtless have been forced or accepted in half an hour, the colonel commanding proposing to leave the field entirely and withdraw his force provided we would allow him to bury his dead; but believing I could force, and that in short time, the demand, the fighting continued,” Forrest said.
Before Forrest could “force the demand” his fortunes suffered a quick change. An Ohio brigade under the command of Col. John W. Fuller and accompanied by Gen. Jeremiah C. Sullivan, suddenly appeared from behind.
“Thirty minutes more would have given us the day, when to my surprise and astonishment a fire was opened on us in our rear and the enemy in heavy force under Gen. J.C. Sullivan advanced on us,” Forrest said. “Knowing that I had four companies at Clarksburg, seven miles from us on the Huntingdon Road, I could not believe that they were Federals until I rode up myself into their lines.”
When he rode up to the Union lines, a federal soldier drew his weapon on the general and demanded his surrender. The always quick thinking Forrest replied, “I have already surrendered. I’m going to form my men and stack arms over by that house.” With that, the soldier let him go.
When Forrest rode back to his men, one of them asked the general what would they do. To which the general replied, “Charge both ways.”
Forrest gathered what men he had on hand, including putting unarmed artillerymen on horses to make a bigger show, and charged the newly arrived Ohioans, putting them briefly on the defensive. He then turned and charged the other way toward Dunham’s brigade that had been fighting for almost five hours, gathering as many of his own men and artillery as possible. But instead of attacking Dunham, rode past the exhausted Federals and made his escape.
“Finding my command now exposed to fire from both front and rear, I was compelled to withdraw, which I did in good order, leaving behind our dead and wounded,” Forrest said. “We were able to bring off six pieces of artillery and two caissons. The three guns we captured we were compelled to leave, as most of the horses were killed or crippled and the drivers in the same condition, which rendered it impossible to get them out under the heavy fire of the enemy.”
After the battle, Gen. Sullivan sent the following message to Gen. Grant. “We have achieved a glorious victory. We met Forrest, 7,000 strong. After a contest of four hours, completely routed him with great slaughter. We have captured six guns, over 300 prisoners, over 350 horses, a large number of wagons and teams, and large quantity of small-arms. Col. Napier Killed; Col. Cox and Maj. Strange, Forrest’s adjutant, and one aide-de-camp, and a number of other officers captured.”
So victory slipped from the fingers of Forrest on the last day of 1862, and he was almost captured. But instead, he made a daring escape by charging both ways.