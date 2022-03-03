A foundational idea behind our democracy is that good policies will win out in public discourse over lesser ones. For that happy outcome, we need an educated populace, a responsible free press, and freedom of speech. We need government separated from religion, so it can’t order people what to believe, and strong democratic institutions that ensure votes count.
Censorship squelches ideas and prevents democracy from working. Censorship is un-American.
Some countries openly support censorship: Russia, Iran, China, North Korea. The Taliban is a big supporter.
On May 10, 1933, in Nazi Germany, students hauled out over 20,000 “un-German” books from libraries, bookstores and homes, dumping them on Bebelplatz, the cobblestone town square in front of the State Opera, Berlin. Joseph Goebbels (minister of propaganda) addressed the celebratory crowd of 40,000, and his speech was broadcast over radio. Music played as books burned, and the crowd was told these events, being repeated throughout Germany, were “Against decadence and moral decay! For discipline and decency in the family and nation!”
History suggests censorship accomplishes neither.
Libraries were ordered to keep only books that upheld “German values.” An estimated 80% of school libraries and three- quarters of all scientific libraries in the country were burned.
Here in America, we have never experienced broad, coordinated censorship. But there are Americans with a taste for it.
Recently, a Mount Juliet pastor held a public book burning. “Harry Potter,” “Twilight” and other books were burned in a celebratory spectacle involving speeches and music.
Texas state Rep. Matt Krause put over 800 books on a “watch list” that address race or LGBTQ issues.
In Oklahoma, a state senator filed a bill to ban books and curriculum related to gender, sexual and racial identity.
The Madison County (Mississippi) Public Library reports the mayor of Ridgeland eliminated funding until books that displease him are removed.
Many states, including Tennessee, have censored K-12 teaching that makes students feel guilt or discomfort because of racial or sexual identity.
The Board of Education of McMinn County, Tennessee, excluded the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Maus,” from middle school curriculum. This cartoon book tells the story of the author’s grandfather, a Holocaust survivor.
Jews are pictured as mice, Nazis as cats. There are eight “bad words” in the book and a cartoon image of the author’s grandmother, who committed suicide in a bathtub (the cartoon shows a breast, seen from the side). The book is heart-rending, but our youth need to learn about the Holocaust.
The McMinn County BOE believes 14-year-old kids with internet access will be damaged by eight “bad words” and a cartoon image of a breast. Perhaps they grew up on Mars.
All across America, many districts have been considering banning books. Just during the one week preceding Jan. 28, 2022: Wentzville Missouri; Billings, Montana; Orange County, Florida; Henrico County, Virginia; Pitt County, North Carolina; Madison County, Mississippi; Lancaster County, Pennsylvania; Sartell-St Stephen School District, Minnesota; Lexington-Richland, South Carolina; Williamson County, Tennessee; Mukilteo, Washington; and Walla Walla, Washington.
Most current efforts to ban books are designed to censor discussion of racism or sexual identity. A few books (e.g., “To Kill A Mockingbird”) are targeted to “protect” readers from offensive descriptions of minorities.
Whether driven by conservative or liberal ideology, book banning is wrong, un-American.
It is appalling that book banning has become a movement, right here in America.
It is terribly disappointing that the world’s greatest and most powerful democracy is banning books left and right, and that we declare parts of our history illegal to teach in our schools. Our founding fathers must be spinning in their graves.
Tin-pot dictators should not determine which books the rest of us can read, which ideas we can be exposed to. Those who censor ideas are throwing their lot in with people who have been harshly judged by history.
There is a memorial to the book burning of Bebelplatz, Berlin. In the middle of the cobblestone plaza is a 15-foot square clear glass panel. Pedestrians walk across the glass and look down into a well-lit room beneath their feet. The subterranean room is filled with empty, white bookshelves — sufficient for 20,000 books.
This memorial was built by Germany as it grew to regret its book-burning past.
Those inclined to censor should ask, “Will America one day have reason to build its own memorial?”