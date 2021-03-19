One of my favorite shopping destinations is PetSmart. I never fail to enjoy seeing people of all ages, walks of life, genders, etc., busily shopping for food, supplies, toys and all kinds of things for their pets. An added bonus is when shoppers bring their pets along with them, often allowing them to choose a toy. The employees and customers are always pleasant and ready to help or chat. There’s just a bond there between people who love their animals. The recognition of a kindred spirit.
Celia Miller wrote about pet ownership statistics in the United States for Spots.com recently. She revealed that two out of every three households in our country owns at least one kind of pet. The most popular pets are dogs, cats and fish. Unsurprisingly, the pet industry is one of the biggest in the world, with pet food representing the majority of sales and investment. Some of the best posts on Twitter involve people sharing photos of their pets. It’s just what we do. Bob and I are very thankful that our circumstances allow us to share our home with some very sweet cats. But we fully understand when people choose not to own pets due to the pace of their lives, allergies, housing situation, or whatever.
I’m always sad for those animal lovers who are unable to include pets in their homes. One of my sisters-in-law lost two old, beloved pets last year, and she was devastated. Her husband has asked her not to get another pet due to the considerable expense and time required. I don’t blame him. But I now rarely mention our catty experiences to her in order to avoid adding a sad note to her day.
She and others who are part of the one out of every three households in the U.S. living petless lives might be able to get their pet “fix” by visiting a cat café, which are becoming more common. Customers usually pay an hourly cover charge to socialize with cats and other cat-lovers in a cozy, relaxing atmosphere while snacking on bakery items and sipping on beverages. Local rescue and humane societies usually supply carefully selected cats who welcome human interaction and need homes. I was unable to find any information on dog cafés other than the few in existence worldwide do not offer adoption — only socializing with the resident dogs.
The first cat café we visited was the Pounce Cat Café + Wine Bar in Charleston years ago. They’re evidently still going strong with a review rating of 4.8/5 on Restaurant Guru and 5/5 on Facebook, with the latest entry appearing a week ago. Humans must be 12 and older to visit the cafe. Since they opened in 2016, the Pounce Cat Café has placed over 2,000 cats and kittens in furever homes. The proprietors do not pressure customers to adopt a cat. It’s perfectly all right to just sit and enjoy the cats and a drink.
Scruffy’s (cat) Café opened in Knoxville last year and seems to be doing well despite the pandemic.
They are located only about 10 minutes from the UT campus. The cats are provided by the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, and Scruffy’s normally has up to 15 cats and kittens lodged at the café. Most of them get adopted within a week, although the majority of customers can’t adopt.
Both of these cafés can boast of very good ratings by the majority of their human customers.
One reviewer wrote regarding Scruffy’s “We’ve been to cat cafés all over the country and internationally, and it’s so great to have one now in our backyard. Such a great experience and a wonderful way to unwind.”
As usual, my mind wandered to the business side of cat cafés. So I Googled “business considerations cat café” and found plenty of information and advice. Some are for-profit, others not. Mary Hope Kramer wrote an article on this subject for Thebalanceeveryday.com. The first cat café opened in Taiwan in 1998, and Japan eagerly embraced the idea by around 2004. They can now be found in Asia, Australia and Europe, as well as here and elsewhere in North America.
I look forward to the time when I can safely drive to Knoxville and take a look at their cat café. I will be there only to enjoy the experience. The Arrington Cattery is quite large enough.