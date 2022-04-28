A chart of the U.S. inflation rate is making the rounds on social media, with the duration of President Biden’s service shaded in pink. The effect is to draw attention to the dramatic rise in inflation since Biden was elected.
The purpose of this and similar images is to blame Biden for the inflation we are currently experiencing. Attached to the image are all the words you might expect: Democrats spending us into poverty, and so on.
As I studied the chart, I noticed that inflation actually began its dramatic rise many months before Biden moved into the White House, although it was rising from what was then a low inflation rate.
Fiscal policy in the United States is largely set by the Federal Reserve, which is designed to operate independently of the president. The president appoints the chairman of the Fed (with Congress’ advice and consent), but the appointment of the Fed chairman is designed to overlap presidencies. So President Trump appointed our current Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, to a four-year term beginning in 2018, and Biden will appoint the next one in 2022. Biden intends to reappoint Powell.
At the beginning of his tenure, Powell worked to stimulate the economy to help it overcome the residue of the 2008 recession.
Then COVID happened. As the Beatles’ song says, “Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans.”
COVID caused a major shock to the economy, and the Fed responded by pulling out all the stops. They increased the money supply (“printed money”) like a drunken sailor. In addition, Trump issued multiple stimulus checks to every Tom, Dick and Harry (with Republican support). This was a way to encourage demand for goods in order to help companies that were hurt by COVID. It prevented jobs from disappearing and helped keep companies afloat.
You may recall there were occasions when Trump was very critical of his own appointee for not stimulating the economy enough. Trump even threatened to fire Powell (which the president cannot do), and Powell responded by muttering something about the Fed’s independence. However, Powell continued and even turbo-charged his stimulative policies. The Fed purchased record amounts of U.S. debt with freshly created money, and kept interest rates at record lows. All of this worked to increase demand for goods and services.
By the time Biden took office, an astonishing 20% of all the U.S. currency had been created in the prior 12 months. But experts noted the negative impact of clogged supply routes, raw material shortages, and backups in U.S. ports.
The Fed was fearful the economy was not growing fast enough to overcome damage inflicted by COVID, and Powell continued his stimulative policies after Biden took office. Biden sent out additional stimulus checks and funded infrastructure improvements (with Democratic support), just like Trump before him, all designed to avoid a recession.
Russia’s unanticipated war in Ukraine further disrupted the world’s oil and grain supply chain, reinforcing the need for economic stimulation.
All that stimulation worked. The economy grew a vigorous 5.7% in 2021, after shrinking in 2020. There is no recession, and many factories are working flat-out. Wages are rising, and there are jobs galore. The stock market has slipped from record highs but is still higher than 12 months ago.
Unfortunately, economic stimulation is a two-edged sword. Too much demand for stuff causes shortages and higher prices.
It takes two to four years for excess monetary growth to manifest itself as inflation, and those chickens are coming home to roost. It is small consolation that other advanced countries are in the same boat.
I’m sure Republicans will continue to blame the sitting president for whatever happens during his watch. If the tables were turned, Democrats would be doing the same. But that doesn’t mean we have to fall for it.
Both Trump and Biden share responsibility for inflation, as their own actions and their appointees supported inflationary fiscal policies. It wasn’t done out of meanness or stupidity, but rather a desire to save the country from recession, and a self-serving desire to have a vibrant economy when it came time to vote. Our leaders overplayed their hand, and now we’ll have to deal with a period of inflation.