Perhaps the most puzzling development seen to date relative to the Biden administration is the “innocent” reaction of the president, vice president and other top officials to the surge of humanity on the southern border. In an NBC News article authored by Sahil Kapur and Shannon Pettypiece, it is asserted “the influx has overwhelmed border facilities and driven the national conversation on immigration.”
Juan Gonzalez, the White House’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, has been dispatched by the president to travel to Guatemala to discuss the “root causes of migration in the region and build a more hopeful future in the region.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urged people not to come to the border.
The Trump administration spent four years and millions of dollars attempting to stem the tide of immigrants, including unescorted children, and stop the border run. Immigration control, including the high wall, was a centerpiece of Trumpian populist dogma. It was a first priority, the subject of lawsuits and resulted in sad separations of families. The Mexican border has been teeming with numerous illegals for years. Trump did manage to slow some illegal immigration, though his success was somewhat overblown.
But, whether right or wrong, cruel or practical, Trump’s policy was consistent, and the opposition to the Trump policy by the Democrats was similarly consistent: Let everybody in. As Trump resisted calls for what amounted to an open-door policy, the Democratic leadership, so-called “progressives,” Bernie My-Man Sanders, and a cast of thousands created hope in the breasts of those in Mexico and detention centers: “If Joe Biden is elected president, he will solve the crisis. You will be welcomed. The evil Trumpites and their tough policy will be a thing of the past.”
So, Joe Biden was elected. And, immediately, regardless of frivolous lawsuits attacking the outcome of the election, the mass of humanity, stifled by Trump “constipation,” began its inevitable move north.
But a strange thing occurred: President Biden and his new administration, contrary to all logic, began, almost immediately, to express shock, awe, dismay and helplessness that the masses were coming, wanted through the gates, and expected, per Biden promises, the door would be open.
Even a blind person would have clearly seen the situation arising that now exists. It was as predictable as the sun rising in the east. Expectations were created and fertilized as if on steroids.
Put another way: How could the president and his supporters have been so stupid as to think those below the border would not immediately arise and come, once the Trump iron first had been removed? And to suggest the solutions are some long-range programs addressing poverty, insurrection, drug trafficking and hunger, is to admit to cluelessness a second time.
Frankly, this writer does believe the Biden administration deserves at least an A- for the organization and implementation of a comprehensive vaccine program. However, its inability to understand basic human nature balances that A- with a D- when it comes to immigration.
The southern border is a gigantic mess. But doubling down on Trump is a worn-out defense, even this early on in the Biden administration. Open your eyes, acknowledge you completely fumbled the ball, and start managing the crisis by owning up to it.
Obama pointed at George W. Bush for every bump in the road he encountered his first four years. Biden started out very statesmanlike. The immigration crisis proves he is coated with thin veneer. Merely blaming Trump will not cut it.
•••
In my last column, I asserted Red Lobster in Bristol, Virginia, had closed. Reports of its demise were greatly exaggerated. I was incorrect. The shrimp are still there, and I apologize for my error. I stand by the notion, however, that a Red Lobster was a main economic development goal of Kingsport for many years. There is still a golden opportunity for one at this point in time!