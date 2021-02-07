If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to improve yourself, the Napoleon Hill Foundation has something for you.
The foundation has published 150 self-help books from the work of Wise County native Napoleon Hill, one of the most respected self-help authors of all time. Executive Director Don Green said the foundation was created to carry on Hill’s legacy, which it continues to do today.
About Napoleon Hill
Hill was born in Wise County in 1883, at a time when education was not required for children. His mother died when he was little, and his father remarried when Hill was still young.
“She (his stepmother) inspired him and she told him use his imagination. If he’d read and learn to write, he would go places, so she always encouraged him,” Green said. “She bought him a typewriter when he was 13, and he’d try to write little news stories; when he didn’t have anything, he’d make something up.”
Hill continued to write as he entered the workforce, and his first book, “Law of Success,” was published in 1928. His most successful book, “Think and Grow Rich,” was released a decade later and has now sold at least 100 million copies, Green said.
The book has inspired a number of successful people over the years, Green added, including Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, the Rev. Charles Stanley, Billy Ray Cyrus and Steve Harvey.
About the foundation
The Napoleon Hill Foundation was set up in 1962, Green said. Located on the campus of UVA-Wise, the foundation publishes self-help books and other material that Hill spent his lifetime writing. Today, the foundation works with more than 500 book publishers around the world.
“I still get excited when we get a book out and publish it, ones that we’ve done ourselves and then ones that have been done in the foreign countries,” Green said. “I just never grow old of it.”
Proceeds from the books fund scholarships for students, and the foundation also works with prisons by supplying them with books or teaching programs.
“There are still people out there using our material to teach and to write other stuff,” Green said, “and we hope there’s more and more people.”
Looking forward
In the future, Green said the foundation and its supporters will strive to continue Hill’s legacy and share his work. Books will continue to be available for purchase on the foundation’s website, www.naphill.org.
“He (Hill) had radio programs,” Green said, “and of course he had television programs … so he generated lots and lots of material, and we can still do books.”