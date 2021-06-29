With the month of July knocking at the door, it’s time to look at some of the upcoming events at our area historic sites.
Netherland Inn
After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Netherland Inn Lo’ Country Boil is back on the schedule this year for Aug. 14. Enjoy Frogmore Stew along with singing and dancing at the Kingsport Farmers Market. For those who can’t eat shrimp, there is a salad, chicken, baked potato with bread alternative. I know this is not a July event but you will want to get your tickets as soon as possible at https://thenetherlandinn.com/the-netherland-inn-lo-country-boil/. All proceeds from the Lo’ Country Boil are used to augment and maintain the inn.
Exchange Place
The annual Farm Fest program at Exchange Place scheduled for July 18 has been canceled. But in some good news, the folks there have announced the return of the Fall Folk Arts Festival on Sept. 25-26. The festival focuses on harvest-time activities on an 1850s farm, emphasizing traditional arts and crafts plus demonstrations of fall activities that might have been found on a mid-19th century Northeast Tennessee farm, such as making sorghum and apple butter, spinning and weaving, blacksmithing plus cooking in the heritage kitchen. Regional musicians will be playing throughout the weekend.
Historic Blountville
Saturday is going to be a big day in Historic Blountville. The Anderson Townhouse (Ralph Blizard Museum) will feature Bill McCall and Southern Country, who will be performing from 1-3 p.m., just prior to the Blountville Independence Day Parade. Also, there will be a “soft” opening of the future Ralph Blizard Museum from 1-3 p.m. Blizard was an internationally known long-bow fiddler focusing on old-time music, or music prior to bluegrass and country. Also, tours of the Old Deery Inn and dependency cabins will be available beginning at 1 p.m.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
There are events taking place almost daily at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton. Freedom and Firelocks will take place on July 13. Learn how a frontier militia made up of hunters and farmers won one of the most pivotal battles of the American Revolution against the best-trained army in the world. Join Ranger Jason Davis and take a look at the evolution of firelock technology from matchlock, flintlock and percussion along with a discussion and comparison of the rifle and the musket. The program will end with a bang with the firing of flintlock muskets. Registration is required for this event at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
On July 24, Independence on the Frontier — Militia Muster at Fort Watauga takes place. Information traveled slowly in the 18th century. Thanks to the reenactors at Sycamore Shoals, you can be there when the news of independence finally arrives on the colonial frontier. What did the early settlers think about a new nation? From fear of war to the hope of a brighter future, walk among historical characters and hear their varied reactions to the Declaration of Independence.
Music was an important part of life on the frontier. Join Sycamore Shoals Museum Curator Chad Bogart on July 28 in the “Gathering Place” of the park visitor center for a glimpse into the musical heritage of the colonial frontier. See how music was a part of the everyday lives of colonial Americans and how the melting pot of early America influenced the songs and tunes we still enjoy today. Registration is also required for this event at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.