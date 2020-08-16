A brief hiatus from my ongoing series on the life, times, death and burial of John B. Dennis. It will continue soon. I’ve gotten a lot of feedback on it and, among others, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has told me he’s looking forward to the next chapter.
But I’ve also fielded a lot of questions in recent weeks from readers wanting to know when my stories will get back to tales of my travels with Mom. And they’ve asked about Mom in general.
Mom is good. She’s been having her first serious problems with arthritis. And she’s self-isolating with a gusto that’s left a few relatives and friends frustrated.
That’s eliminated our road trips, pretty much. I do take her for (almost) weekly trips to Oak Hill to visit Dad’s grave. And we’ve taken a few (very few) one- to two-hour drives, usually with no destination in mind because we’d not get out of the car even if we got somewhere.
We went clear over to Stickleyville one day, looking for my paternal grandmother’s (Maude Duff Ward Osborne) childhood home, as well as the graves of Momaw’s (see previous columns if you need an explanation) parents, James Bradley Ward and Elmina Legg Ward. I’ve never visited their graves, which are in the “Ward Cemetery.” Online mapping told me that’s off Gracie Mae Drive, which we found. But it looked like a private driveway and we didn’t attempt it.
We’ve also been planning a trip to Purchase.
I have taken her to “dinner” a couple of times at the Hob-Nob (if you consider a banana split, in cup, “dinner”).
The staying in and isolating will be hard on Mom today. It’s her 87th birthday. In our family we’ve always made a big deal out of birthdays. The last two years, Mom has had especially special birthday celebrations. Two years ago it was actually three celebrations over a two-week period.
I’ve tried to stretch it out this year to “birthday week,” treating her each morning to her favorite morning food: Pal’s cheddar rounds. And on the plus side of isolating, Mom’s learned to Zoom on Sunday nights to participate in an online worship service along with other Primitive Baptists, and she’s getting used to “visiting” grandchildren and great-grandchildren via FaceTime (I have to help a bit).
What will we do today?
She first requested I make my triple-layer carrot cake. She changed her mind and settled on chocolate pound cake. I reminded her I’m known for my carrot cake and am not sure I’ve ever attempted to make a chocolate pound cake. She used to make me chocolate pound cake when I was grade-school age, from a recipe she requested from another lady at West View Primitive Baptist Church. Neither of us remembers which lady and we don’t know where the recipe is, other than “somewhere in the house.”
My thought: The Hob-Nob is open on Sunday and a banana split (in a cup, even) would make a fine birthday cake.
A few days ago, I asked Mom about any memories of her birthdays as a farm girl in Flower Gap, Lee County, Virginia.
Verbal “Happy birthday” greetings were the norm, along with sometimes threats of giving the celebrant one whack on the behind for every year that had passed since their birth.
Mom did confess one birthday memory related to birthday cake. I was more intrigued in the subplot: she developed the skill of picking a lock with a bobby pin at an early age.
My grandfather had an old-fashioned trunk, the kind with an inner tray atop the main storage area. Mom’s earliest encounter with the trunk and that tray are family legend and have oft been told. I’d never heard of the cake encounter before last week.
Mom was the youngest of 10 siblings. By the time she was born, her oldest brother, my Uncle Jack, already had made his way “down South” (there’s a whole column coming on that, and the link to Purchase, soon, I promise) to work in a cotton mill. By the time of his first visit home, baby Wanda Jane was 9 months old. And when Uncle Jack walked in the front door, he found her bundled asleep in her tiny bed. Grandma Pearl was three rooms away in the kitchen. Uncle Jack took the baby (she must have taken to him, for she didn’t make a sound) and quietly stepped into what we always called “the middle room,” which was a small bedroom. That’s where the trunk was — and he raised the lid, placed the baby on the tray, and gently closed the lid.
Then he went to the kitchen to surprise his mother.
She quickly said, “Oh, come see your new little sister” and led the way to the “front room.” Panic ensued when she found Mom’s bed empty. Uncle Jack had meant it all in good fun, and seeing he’d erred, quickly retrieved Mom from the trunk.
Mom thinks that’s why she’s claustrophobic.
I think her subconscious fears of the trunk would have been alleviated after she taught herself to pick its lock with a hairpin — and especially after she once picked the lock and opened the lid to reveal her own birthday cake resting in a pan atop that inner tray. She never told anyone she’d discovered the secret when the cake was served later that day.
By the time anyone is reading this, I hope I’ve decided what kind of cake to make. Until then, you might find me in the attic. I’ve got a trunk to bring down now that I know that’s how one best presents birthday cake.