Whether your protein of choice was turkey, ham, chicken, a hamburger or tofu, I hope you had an enjoyable Thanksgiving dinner. This time of year, Bob and I are usually in Waynesville, North Carolina, enjoying our fun-loving family. But this year, we played it safe and stayed home with the cats.
The day before Thanksgiving, we picked up our holiday meal at The Fresh Market, which offered a turkey breast and all the traditional fixin’s. This option was well-sized for our small household. Many years ago, I ordered a turkey dinner from Food City for this holiday. It was delicious but overly bountiful for us.
I fondly remember the old spoked-wheel cafeteria at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro when I was a student there. Just before Thanksgiving, you could walk down the line and see, among other fare, a big pan holding a stack of beautifully roasted Cornish game hens, with which I was totally unfamiliar. They were absolutely delicious. You may have guessed that I don’t even try to bake turkeys or hams. No apologies either.
Since I grew up as an only child in a two-parent household, I had never experienced a big family Thanksgiving until I joined Bob and his family for the first time to celebrate this autumn holiday. My wonderful mother-in-law roasted a turkey using the recipe and method taught to her by her father-in-law. He acquired this know-how from the U.S. Army.
The night before, she made oyster dressing pretty much from scratch (including baking cornbread and toasting sandwich bread for the dressing), stuffed the turkey, tucked it in her well-used roaster, and offered it into the maw of her oven to work its magic overnight. We all woke up Thanksgiving morning to a heavenly aroma from that turkey, and the day of joyous, rambunctious family interaction proceeded from there. I will never forget this introduction to an Arrington-style Thanksgiving.
Years later, Bob’s oldest sister has mastered the preparation of the family turkey and dressing, according to the family tradition. (Both of Bob’s sisters are great cooks like their mom.) One year, the family was partying hardy at her house, and it was getting late on the night before Thanks- giving. As Margaret was merrily and thoroughly tipsy, I followed her to the kitchen thinking that she might need some assistance in preparing the turkey this time around. I really didn’t see how she could manage this feat in her state of inebriation.
Boy, was I wrong. That left-handed woman wielded the kitchen shears and that big bird with deftness and aplomb. Younger folks would say she handled the job “like a boss.” And her tipsy turkey and dressing was truly delicious the next day. My admiration was (and still is) prodigious.
But back to my first Arrington-style Thanksgiving. I was introduced to a family whose life revolved around football beginning around August and continued that way until there was no football to be seen on a TV anywhere. Bob’s dad had coached high school football, and all three of his sons had played football. I’d never seen a family such as this. Observing my father-in-law and his three sons loudly and often profanely shouting their displeasure at the televised football game, or conversely cheering their favorite team on, was akin to watching a semi-controlled riot. To this day, I love the sound of a football game on TV wherever I happen to be.
This Thanksgiving, we may face a terrible penalty for failing to observe pandemic safety suggestions from communicable disease specialists. The CDC urged Americans not to travel. Despite that, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s figures for last Friday showed that more than a million people went through airport security checkpoints.
Per USNews.com, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be approved, resulting in about 40 million doses ready for distribution in December. (Each person has to have two doses separated by a few weeks.) The first vaccines are supposed to be given to 20 million high-risk Americans. Depending on production capabilities, they could be widely available by the spring of next year. And it’s hoped that most Americans could be immunized, allowing life to return to normal by the summer.
The medical community is already looking at mid-December through Christmas 2020 with foreboding because it’s clear that many Americans are not taking the pandemic seriously. I’d like to send my best wishes for good luck to all our readers this Thanksgiving weekend. And a prayer.