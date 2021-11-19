So, are we going to be able to get Thanksgiving turkeys? The news I have read seems to say turkeys are in short supply. The same reports warn that the continuing supply chain woes will make Christmas shopping a challenge this year.
I lack the expertise to fully explain the reasons for the difficulties in the supply chain. Many think the Biden administration is to blame and cite energy policy, foreign relations issues, continued unemployment benefits depressing the workforce, and other policy choices. They may be right, because we weren’t having the same supply chain issues last year, when the pandemic was much worse.
But this column is not being written about whom we should blame for shortages, or for anything else. It is to ruminate on how fortunate we remain here in the United States. Not being able to buy a turkey, or not being able to find a computer game to give as a Christmas gift, is an irritation. It’s not a frightening problem.
Not being able to get food or medicine at all would be truly troubling, and we’re not facing that. We can all think of times when folks were in straits much more dire, and countries where people are in dire straits now.
Last week, Deb and I drove over to Waynesville, North Carolina, for a baby shower for our niece Amanda, my brother Jimmy’s daughter. Most of the family was there, and some of us sat and swapped stories from family history. I thought about some of the things we discussed when I saw the news reports that began this column.
I’ve written of my Grandpa Arrington before. He retired from the United States Army in 1929 as a master sergeant and brought his wife and two small sons back to his home county, where he bought land and built a house.
Even though there was no electricity available where the new homeplace was located, Grandpa had the foresight to have the house wired. When electricity became available a few years later, all they had to do was hook it up.
Not long after the family moved in, the Great Depression set in. Retired from the Army, Grandpa received a monthly pension check from the U.S. Treasury. By today’s standards, the amount of the check was laughably small, something like $28. But that meant the Arrington family had money, if in a small amount. Most folks had none at all.
The family still grew most of their own food. Their gardens contained corn, beans, squash and tomatoes. There were grapevines on the property, with grapes suitable for turning into jelly and jam. My father and his brother worked hard in the summer weeding, hoeing and so on.
But the small cash flow enabled Grandpa to buy milk cows and pigs that could be fattened and butchered. They raised chickens and had eggs.
When electricity became available, Grandpa could afford to pay the modest REA power bill. He could buy a radio. He was able to purchase an automobile.
Most of their neighbors could not afford to have their homes wired, even when electric power was available. Almost none of them had radios.
Grandpa and his family were rightly considered well-to-do, because by the standards of the day, they were. Neighbors coveted invitations to come and listen to the radio.
And yes, the family was able to roast a turkey every Thanksgiving and Christmas. As I’ve written before, Grandpa had been an Army cook and had learned to slow roast turkey filled with oyster stuffing. The kitchen was usually my Grandma’s domain, but at these holidays, Grandpa insisted on roasting the turkey. His family was indeed fortunate, and knew it.
My mother’s family, for example, got by on substantially less. If they didn’t grow it, they didn’t eat it.
Supply chain issues irritate me, too. I don’t like the current gas prices. I am irritated at delays in shipping, and not being able to find items in stores. I am suspicious of public officials who claim to be clueless about how to solve these problems, when likely their own actions caused or contributed to them.
But compared to how things could be, how things used to be, how things are in other places, these complaints seem petty. We still live in bounty, with entertainment and information available at the touch of a button, food on the table, and medical care close by.
Happy Thanksgiving faithful readers. Be thankful.