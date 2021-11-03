During the Battle of Blountville, a detachment of Federals was sent in the direction of Bristol to destroy the railroad bridges between Bristol and Zollicoffer (Bluff City) and maybe move on the town itself. They were somewhat successful in their mission against the bridges but were unable to capture or destroy any trains, thanks to the actions of the Rev. David Sullins, chaplain of the 19th Tennessee Infantry.
But this brings up an interesting question. Why was the chaplain in Bristol while the regiment was fighting in the Battle of Chickamauga south of Chattanooga?
The answer is a story of sadness and frustration.
In May 1861, Sullins left Blountville with the men of Sullivan County to see to their religious needs while they were in Knoxville. His time preaching on the Washington County circuit and at Chattanooga before coming to Blountville meant that he was well-known to all the men of the regiment and he agreed to be their chaplain.
Sullins served exclusively as chaplain until a sad event happened after the Battle of Camp Wild Cat on Oct. 21, 1861. He recalled, “We returned to the camp at the ford of the Cumberland, and that night there was a sad accident. Gen. A.E. Jackson was quartermaster; but, being absent, his son, Alfred, had charge. Just after we had all gone to bed a pistol shot was heard, and soon one of the boys came to my tent and said: ‘Alfred Jackson has accidentally shot himself, and is dead in his tent.’ Here was trouble. ‘What shall we do with his remains’ was the question.”
Because of Sullins’ time preaching on the Washington County circuit, he was well aquatinted with the family.
“General Jackson, the father of the deceased, was our near neighbor and close friend at Jonesborough” Sullins said. “So I said: ‘I must take him home to his mother. Prepare the body as well as you can, and be ready as soon as possible to start; I will get my horse and follow the wagon.’ This was done, and we started about eleven o’clock, I guess. My horse followed close along behind the wagon.”
Sullins successfully navigated the mountains of Kentucky and Tennessee to return the young man to his mother in Jonesborough. When Sullins returned, he found the boy’s father not doing well.
“The command was called out of Kentucky in a few days, and I joined it at Big Creek Gap” Sullins recalled. “We blockaded the gap, and moved on to Jacksboro. Here I called on Gen. Jackson, the quartermaster, and found him overworked and very nervous. The death of his son was a great shock to him. An order had been issued to buy horses for the army, and a great many were in the yard for sale. After a little talk, the general asked me to come and help him. I agreed to do so, and went out and bought several horses, and took charge of much of the outside business of the office.”
Sullins continued to help Jackson any way he could. But then things changed.
“Generals Zollicoffer and Jackson went on to Knoxville, while we rested here. Two days later Zollicoffer returned, and issued orders to ‘Capt. D. Sullins;’ it was evident that the general did not know some things. However, we put things in motion, while I looked hourly for the coming of Gen. Jackson. But as he did not come, I did the best I could,” Sullins said.
Eventually, Sullins inquired to Zollicoffer about Jackson. “Jackson is in Knoxville, and will not be with us any more; he is post quartermaster there” came the reply from Zollicoffer.
With surprise, Sullins responded, “What are we to do? We have no quartermaster.” Zollicoffer replied, “You are quartermaster, and Jackson said you could do the work as well as he.” Then Sullins said, “General, I am a Methodist preacher and chaplain of the Nineteenth Tennessee Regiment. Jackson is my Neighbor at Jonesborough; and finding him overworked and very nervous at Jacksboro, I agreed to help him. That is how I became connected with this office.”
Sullins agreed to help for a while, but when the army went into winter quarters in Kentucky he asked Zollicoffer for a permit to go home and see his wife and child for Christmas. It was then Zollicoffer made him an offer that would change everything.
“Will you allow me to apply for a commission for you as quartermaster, with the rank of Major?” the general asked. Sullins asked for a day to think about it and consult the regiment. To which Zollicoffer said, “If you will, I will give you a permit to go home until your commission comes.”
That settled the question. The next day, Sullins started home.
Sullins missed the Battle of Mill Springs, in which Zollicoffer was killed. When he returned from his leave, Zollicoffer’s replacement, Gen. George B. Crittendon, gave him his commission, and Col. David Cummings and Capt. Abraham Gammon of the 19th Tennessee signed his bond. He was now Maj. Sullins, brigade quartermaster.
He continued to act as chaplain of the 19th Tennessee. He was on the field at the Battle of Shiloh and ministered to the survivors and tended to the dead after the battle. When the regiment was in Vicksburg, Sullins, in his job as quartermaster, bought a hundred acres of corn for the mules, but the soldiers found out and ate all of it. Many men were sick on the march the next day.
As time went on, the job of quartermaster took Sullins away from the regiment more and more. After the 19th Tennessee got their only leave of the war in 1863, Sullins could only watch as the regiment left Knoxville.
Sullins would later write, “My old command was soon moved to Murfreesboro. And, Oh, how I sorrowed to see the dear fellows go! For I knew many of them would never get back.”
Frustrated, Sullins talked to Gen. John C. Breckinridge about leaving the job of quartermaster and return to preaching. They came to an agreement but it never came to be.
On Sept. 3, Gen. Ambrose Burnside and his Federal army arrived in Knoxville while Sullins was still there taking care of his quartermaster duties. Being a major and quartermaster in the Confederate army, he left Knoxville to avoid capture. He was cut off from the area of Chattanooga where the 19th Tennessee was stationed, so he fled into Northeast Tennessee with the Federals nipping at his heels.
He went as far as Wytheville to escape. But on the day the Federals were heading toward Bristol, Sullins was passing back through that town trying to get to Jonesborough to check on the welfare of his wife’s family when he heard word of the Yankees’ capture of Blountville and movement toward Bristol.
It was the death of a friend’s son that resulted in Sullins being moved from chaplain to quartermaster and ended up placing him in Bristol, where he turned back the trains and saved them from being captured by the Federals, instead of being at the Battle of Chickamauga.