Most of us would find the price tag of a college football season staggering. That’s why teams hope to be sufficiently interesting to their fans and others to guarantee that their games will be televised. It’s very good work if you can get it and pays very well.
Just as we were leaving for Chapel Hill to support the Tar Heels last Friday morning, I noticed a local news announcement about the postponement of the Daniel Boone-Science Hill football game scheduled for that evening. This was necessary due to the field having been flooded earlier and the likelihood of further flooding if more rain appeared.
The memory of this announcement caused me to wonder late Friday night at our hotel if the heavy rain and flood warnings in the Chapel Hill area would affect Saturday’s game.
So I asked Google. Keeping in mind that many college football games are on TV broadcasters’ schedules, the decision to cancel or delay a game is an important and difficult one.
Morgan Moriarty wrote an interesting piece for SBnation.com about what goes on behind the scenes when a weather delay seems advisable.
Former Florida associate AD Chip Howard reminisced about a Florida-Idaho game that was called off after one play followed by a three-hour delay: “The biggest factor after all that rain was our field was not good. I’m walking the field with the referee, and the referee’s saying, ‘You know, this is not safe.’”
A delay involves keeping the players of both teams ready to go back out on the field while allowing them to relax and possibly have a meal. TV broadcasters have to find ways to ad-lib since they’re still on the air during the delay. Fans have to decide if they’re going to stay put or clear out.
Moriarty described this situation as “organized mayhem.” And it helps explain the importance of the design and maintenance of a college football stadium’s playing field.
I was unaware that the Tar Heels administration in consultation with newly hired Coach Mack Brown decided to replace the sodded field at Kenan Stadium with a synthetic one due to Brown’s preference for the consistency of such a field and also due to a desire to avoid repeating the dangerous, soggy mess on the field during the NCHSAA (North Carolina High School Athletic Association) games played there that year.
This decision made a lot of people who preferred natural grass fields very unhappy. Per Brett Friedlander for NSJonline.com, the Tar Heels field’s new surface was designed by FitFields, and AstroTurf manufactured the “grass.” The old field base consisting of 10 inches of sand was replaced by a bed of stones that allowed for better drainage.
Next, wiring and infrastructure were reinstalled for sound systems, video and communications as well as for new and developing technology. Then a layer of shock-absorbing padding was installed followed by the AstroTurf, which consisted of “infill, tiny rubberized pellets that make the field softer and help it look and feel more like actual grass.”
This wasn’t done on the cheap. But the cost will be partially offset by the elimination of the considerable expenses for frequent mowing, watering and fertilizing the grass field as well as resodding every time it got “chewed up.”
With this new information in mind, I decided that worries about the game-worthiness of the Tar Heels’ field that weekend were totally misplaced. And indeed the game did go on without so much as a delay. The only problem was the Tar Heels lost the game.
Later I reread the article about the recent Science Hill-Daniel Boone football game postponement. Steve Spurrier Field was finished in 2010 with a synthetic field, and this had recently been replaced/upgraded at no small expense to taxpayers. Yet the Johnson City Press ran a photo of Science Hill’s end zone under water due to a storm that occurred about an hour prior to the beginning of the game.
Science Hill Head Coach Stacy Carter noted: “Our end zone was underwater, and when it drained off, Boone’s sideline was still underwater. And more storms were on the way.”
This stadium is situated in “the valley beneath the high school.” City and county school boards don’t have access to the funding enjoyed by college athletic directors.
You get what you’re able to pay for and do the best you can with it to win your games without players getting injured.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.