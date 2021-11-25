We just passed 100,000 opioid overdose deaths for a year. While many of these were accidents due to dealer or user problems in dosing fentanyl, some were chronic pain patients who just couldn’t take it anymore. How many I don’t know, but ask yourself, not if you know anybody with chronic pain, but rather how many you know in everlasting, unremitting pain.
Pain starts with a sensor, much as detection of cold starts with the thermometer in your home heating system. Sometimes the pain sensor keeps hollering it hurts, even after the bodily damage has stopped. That would be like having a stuck thermometer that keeps saying “It’s cold!” when actually it’s hot. Pain messages travel to the spinal cord or brainstem, where they are processed and passed on to higher authority.
Sometimes, a pain message is handled at the level of the cord or stem. There’s no waiting for the brain to say something when the hand is on a hot stove eye. Sometimes the cord or stem transmits a message saying “Pain!” when the sensors are saying “We didn’t say nothing!” In home heating, you would have a thermostat that keeps on calling for heat when it’s all comfy toasty in here already. When the pain signal reaches the brain, fractions of a second later, then you know it hurts.
The brain may sometimes register pain even when no signal of such is arriving. This malfunction would compare to a homeowner with thyroid disease or some other problem who feels the room is still cold when it is actually of normal temperature.
The brain can perceive pain without evident cause but, make no mistake, it is still pain. Along about here we should consider the problem of people who say they have pain when they don’t. They could be doing so for many reasons — wanting drugs, sympathy, attention or just something to talk about. This group itself is not actually the problem: They can be identified with just a little effort. The real problem, the biggest in pain medicine, is that way too many people try to put way too many pain patients in this group.
You can try to stop false pain messages at any level. At the sensor level, it’s like trying to calm a big flock of chickens once they’re stirred up. Once, outside of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, I saw a field of ostriches that stretched as far as the eye could see. Restoring abnormally active sensors to normal would be more like dealing with that mob of ostriches than with a little old batch of chickens if you were so unfortunate as to make them hysterical.
Blocking nerves on the way to the spinal cord sometimes works. Sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes you can cut the painful body part clean off and the nerves still say it hurts.
You can try to stop pain messages that originate at the level of the spinal cord. Chemical stimulants like Icy Hot or physical ones like massage may send signals that somehow at least partially block the pain signals. Hoping to stop pain messages that might be originating at the level of the spinal cord, in a case with which I am very familiar, the anesthetic ketamine was given by continuous IV infusion for four hours a day for a week to shut down pain signals in the hope that they would not resume after the infusion stopped. It worked great while the ketamine was running.
People do feel pain differently, just as I felt cold differently back when I was skinny from as I do now in my current roly-poly state. Cultural and family differences influence not only the communication of pain to others but also, apparently, the perception of it itself.
Sometimes, psychological processes, sometimes with physical assistance, can be used to remove, lessen or at least make pain bearable. Among the many of these are yoga, tai chi, mindful meditation, osteopathic procedures, hypnosis, group therapy, acupuncture, massage, physical therapy, purposeful distraction and others.
Some of these disciplines are primarily physical, some principally mental, but all require effort of both types to be successful. A pain medicine physician friend of mine thinks the opioid crisis is so much worse in Appalachia in part because we have so few of these other therapies available.
Well, that’s not much of a start on considering such a huge problem. If I can think of anything else that seems worth saying, we’ll come back to it. Until then, may you be able to bear your own pain and be more aware of it in others.